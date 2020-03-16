TBO Vs KSS Dream11 Russian League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Krylya Sovetov host Tambov for their Matchday 22 clash in a Russian Premier League 2019-20 clash. Krylya Sovetov are on the 14th spot on the points table with six wins and four draws in the season so far. Krylya Sovetov have bagged a total of 22 points in the season so far. Krylya Sovetov have a goal difference of -4 (22 goals scored). They have won just once in their last five league games (Draws 1, Losses 3).

As for Tambov, they are on the 15th spot on the Russian Premier League points table with 6 wins in 21 games (Draws 4, Losses 11). Tambov have experienced a poor run of form this season and are up for a difficult clash this weekend. They have won just once in their last five Russian Premier League 2019-20 clashes (Losses 2, Draws 2). They have scored a total of 23 goals in the season and have conceded 27 goals. They have a goal difference of -4.

The match is scheduled for Monday, March 16, 10:00 PM IST at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium. Read more for TBO vs KSS Dream11 Prediction, TBO vs KSS Dream11 top picks and TBO vs KSS Dream11 team.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo: Players Who Joined Serie A After CR7 And His Huge Impact On The League

TBO vs KSS Dream11 prediction

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's Self-quarantine Madeira Pad Has Rooftop Pool, Ocean View: Watch

TBO vs KSS Dream11 top picks

George Melkadze Dejan Radonjic Anton Zinkovskiy

Also Read | Coronavirus Live: Ronaldo, Pogba, LeBron And Other Global Superstars React On Twitter

TBO vs KSS Dream11 team

TBO vs KSS Dream11 team: TBO Full Squad

Tamerlan Gabuev, Vitaliy Sychev, Nikita Chagrov, Giorgi Shelia, Aleksey Rybin, Guram Tetrashvili, Evgeni Shlyakov, Anton Kilin, Oleksandr Filin, Igor Urganov, Aleksey Gritsaenko, Oleksandr Kaplienko, Soslan Takasov, Adessoye Oyewole, Igor Dvoryashi, Miguel Cardoso, Khetag Khosonov, George Melkadze, Pavel Karasev, Sulley Muniru, Mikhail Kostyukov, Valeriu Ciuperca, Khasan Mamtov, Artem Fedchuk, Vladimir Obukhov, Dmitrii Merenchukov.

Also Read | Real Madrid Star Eden Hazard Recovering From Surgery In Quarantine: Report

TBO vs KSS Dream11 team: KSS Full Squad

Sergey Ryzhikov, Evgeni Konyukhov, Yevgeni Frolov, Bogdan Ovsyannikov, Vladimir Poluyakhtov, Nikita Chernov, Vitaly Lystsov, Mehdi Zeffane, Alexander Anyukov, Nikita Chicherin, Aleksandr Evinov, Taras Burlak, Safaa Hadi, Aleksandr Gatskan, Anton Terekhov, Denis Popovic, Maksim Glushenkov, Anton Zinkovskiy, Srdjan Mijailovic, Dmitri Kombarov, Paul Anton, Artem Timofeev, Maxim Karpovich, Danila Smirnov, Dejan Radonjic, Sergey Ivanov, Egor Golenkov, Dmitri Kabutov, Dmitri Molchanov, Maksim Kanunnikov.