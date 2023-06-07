Xavi Drops Massive Update Over Lionel Messi's Transfer To FC Barcelona | READ

Xavi and the full FC Barcelona squad faced Andres Iniesta's team Vissel Kobe for a friendly game and defeated them by 2-0. The head coach was asked about Lionel Messi's chances of returning to Camp Nou. According to the report, Jorge Messi who is Leo's father and agent has admitted that his son wants to return to FC Barcelona after he was spotted in Spain to discuss the potential move with the club president, Laporta this week.

FC Barcelona have started to shine again in Spain after they won the La Liga under Xavi Hernandez who left the club as a player in 2015, now taking care of the club as a manager has saved it from sinking. Inter Miami and Al-Hilal are still being connected to Messi, and Xavi thinks the World Cup champion should pick where he wants to steer his ship. However, speculation regarding Messi's future rages on.

What did Xavi say about Lionel Messi's future?

“The situation is in the hands of the president and Leo’s father, therefore, we’ll see, we’ll see how it ends, but in the end Leo has the upper hand,” he told journalists.

“We are happy, for the moment we have the OK to the feasibility plan of La Liga and now, to get going, get down to work and strengthen ourselves, which we need.”

According to rumours, Barca might make an official offer to Messi on Wednesday if La Liga ultimately approves of their feasibility plan. Lionel Messi has left PSG, as the club announced on Saturday. Since then, Leo's future has been up in the air throughout the summer transfer window. Lionel Messi reportedly received a billion dollar offer from the Middle Eastern club Al-Hilal, but rumours claim that Leo wants to stay in Europe's top five divisions till the Copa America 2024. For two more years, the greatest player at the FIFA World Cup 2022 may return to his childhood club, Barcelona, where he signed his very first contract ever on a piece of tissue paper, according to his father and agent.

Messi's return to Barca will be a good way to end his career at the top level, with an attack with Pichi-chi winner Robert Lewandowski However, his old squad members Jordi Alaba and Sergio Busquets are set to leave the club this season.