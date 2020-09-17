Thiago Transfer Latest: Bayern Star Demands £200k-a-week Deal Amid Heavy Interest From PL

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara has his sights set on becoming one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League amid interest from Man United and Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp's Reds are currently leading the race to sign Thiago after it was revealed that the Spaniard won't be returning to the Allianz Arena despite one year remaining on his contract with the Bundesliga champions. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United are still looking to hijack a move for Thiago if Liverpool are unwilling to match Bayern's £27m (€30m) asking price.

Thiago transfer news: Thiago To Liverpool imminent?

Multiple reports have linked Thiago to Liverpool this summer but the defending Premier League champions feel that Bayern's £27m (€30m) asking price for the midfielder is "too high". Now, reports from The Athletic claim that Thiago Alcantara is demanding a whopping £200,000-a-week in wages to sign for any Premier League club. Although it is believed that Thiago prefers a move to Liverpool, his wage demands might prove to be a stumbling block in the negotiations.

Thiago's wage demands, which are in excess of £200,000-a-week. — Billy Liddell (@Liddellpool) September 15, 2020

If Liverpool accept Thiago's terms, the 29-year-old will reportedly become the highest-paid player at the club, alongside Mohamed Salah. Earlier this week, Reds legend Stephen Warnock claimed that Liverpool can offload a few fringe players including Rhian Brewster, Marko Grujic and Harry Wilson in order to accommodate Thiago at Anfield. It also remains to be seen whether Dutchman Gini Wijnaldum opts to stay put at Liverpool if the club signs Thiago amid interest from Ronald Koeman's Barcelona.

Manchester United are expected to make an offer for Thiago Alcantara as per @cfbayern on @StretfordPaddck podcast — The United Link 🏆 (@TheUnitedLink) September 16, 2020

Thiago transfer news: Man United plan to hijack a move for Thiago

According to reports from the Daily Star, Man United are also closely monitoring the situation of Thiago Alcantara at Bayern Munich and are ready to swoop in for the midfielder despite Liverpool's interest in the player. Reports claim that Solskjaer has identified Thiago as the perfect midfielder to partner Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba. However, United are also a tad worried about Thiago's wage demands, with David de Gea (£350,000-a-week), Pogba (£290,000-a-week) and Anthony Martial (£250,000-a-week) already on high wages.

Football transfer news: Man United transfer plans

Although Man United signed Donny van de Beek from Ajax this summer, the 20-time English champions are still looking to strengthen in other departments and have been linked with a move for RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano. The Red Devils are still not giving up on their pursuit of Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho with the transfer saga for the 20-year-old expected to drag on until the last day of the transfer window. Man United are reportedly set to put all their eggs in one basket with a move for Sancho having missed out on all their other targets this summer.

Image Credits - Thiago, Liverpool Instagram / AP