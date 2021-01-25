Thiago Yet To Win A Game After Five Starts For Liverpool Since Summer Transfer

It has been far from a fairytale introduction to English football for Thiago Alcantara, who joined defending champions Liverpool from treble winners Bayern Munich. The Spaniard, who is regarded as one of the finest midfielders in the world, has struggled for both form and fitness this term since moving to Anfield this summer. The 29-year-old again put in a questionable performance in Liverpool's FA Cup defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Manchester United.

Man United vs Liverpool: Thiago yet to win a game as starter since summer transfer as poor form continues

Thiago Alcantara made a sensational switch to Anfield in the summer, but the Spaniard's luck seems to have run out on him. The 29-year-old battled through COVID-19 and suffered a knee injury in just his second game, keeping him out of action for months. The former Barcelona star has had just five starts for Liverpool since his transfer but is yet to win a game for the Reds. In the five games that Thiago has started for Jurgen Klopp's side, the Reds have failed to register a win, drawing two and losing three games.

The latest of those defeats came against Manchester United in the FA Cup, at Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men progressed to the next round. Thiago had a game to forget, as Jurgen Klopp's side got knocked out, despite taking a first-half lead after Roberto Firmino fed Mohamed Salah, who finished brilliantly past Dean Henderson. Mason Greenwood equalised before Marcus Rashford put the hosts in front before Salah equalised for the visitors once again. However, twelve minutes after coming off the bench, Bruno Fernandes lined up a free-kick on the edge of the penalty box. The 26-year-old converted with an inch-perfect finish, further aided by Thiago, who ducked when the ball went past him.

Thiago is yet to provide a goal or an assist since moving to Liverpool and fans seem to be running out of patience with the Spanish international. Former Reds man Dietmar Hamann reckons the Spaniard is not helping Liverpool and has to do better. Hamann said that Thiago slows things down and doesn't really play the way Liverpool play. Hamann further said that there was never a time in Munich when Thiago was the first name on the teamsheet and fans have to be cautious with the 29-year-old.

