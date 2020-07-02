Thibaut Courtois Buys Spanish Third-tier Club Inter De Madrid With Online Gaming Friends

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has bought Spanish third-tier club Inter de Madrid along with his online gaming partners. Segunda B side Inter de Madrid, who were formed in 2002, will become DUX Internacional de Madrid after the change of ownership. Along with Thibaut Courtois, Real Betis striker Borja Iglesias and famous Spanish Youtuber DJ Mariio are also in on the project.

Thibaut Courtois buys club Inter de Madrid with gaming friends

According to a report by The Sun, Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has bought a share in Segunda B team Inter de Madrid along with Borja Iglesias and DJ Mariio. The trio's purchase meant that the Spanish third-tier outfit will undergo a complete overhaul, with the name being changed to DUX Internacional de Madrid, while the kit and badge will also change. Despite the new ownership, Stephen Newman will continue as club chairman of Inter de Madrid, now owned by Thibaut Courtois. In a club statement, Inter de Madrid announced that DUX Gaming as partners of the club will use their experience in the world of sport to advise both the professional football club and the eSports team of Inter de Madrid.

OFICIAL | DUX da el salto al fútbol profesional.



Nos convertimos en copropietarios del @interdemadrid que vestirá nuestra equipación y defenderá nuestro escudo la próxima temporada.



Nace el club infinito.



Somos DUX Internacional de Madrid. pic.twitter.com/TzexRs1jnn — DUX Gaming (@TeamDUXGaming) June 30, 2020

Thibaut Courtois buys club: Real Madrid star eyes second LaLiga crown

Thibaut Courtois is eyeing his second LaLiga title this season, having won the Spanish top division with Atletico Madrid six years ago. The Los Blancos are a point ahead of arch-rivals Barcelona in the Liga standings and have a game in hand over them. Thibaut Courtois had famously claimed that Real Madrid were better than Barcelona and deserved to win the LaLiga this season ahead of the restart. The former Chelsea keeper's comments were made during the coronavirus lockdown when the Blaugrana led Real Madrid by a point and calls for the league to cancelled were on.

Thibaut Courtois claimed then that in two head-to-head encounters with Barcelona this season, the Los Blancos had registered a victory and a draw, which made them the better team despite being behind on the LaLiga table. The Belgian international's comments were fiercely disagreed by former Chelsea teammate Cesc Fabregas, who claimed that if the LaLiga was cancelled, Barcelona would be worthy winners. Luckily for Real Madrid and Thibaut Courtois, LaLiga restarted in June and since then Barcelona have dropped six points, handing the Los Blancos advantage in the race for the LaLiga title.

(Image Credit: Thibaut Courtois Instagram)