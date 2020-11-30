Thomas Muller Compares Bayern’s Comeback Win Over Stuttgart To ‘windy Night In Stoke'

Nine-time Bundesliga champion Thomas Muller has jokingly compared Bayern's comeback win over Stuttgart to a 'windy night in Stoke'. The German is well-known for cracking jokes and humorous references in his interviews and was at it again following Bayern's 3-1 win over Stuttgart at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Saturday. With the victory, Hansi Flick's side moved two points clear at the summit of the Bundesliga table.

Thomas Muller interview: German star makes Stoke City reference in Bayern's win over Stuttgart

While speaking to reporters after Bayern's hard-fought 3-1 win over Pellegrino Matarazzo's side on Saturday, Thomas Muller pulled off one of his many classic jokes. Bayern found themselves 0-1 down with less than 30 minutes on the clock and needed goals from Kingsley Coman and Robert Lewandowski to grab the lead before half-time. However, the win for Bayern wasn't completely secured until substitute Douglas Costa struck in the 87th minute to put Flick's side top in the Bundesliga standings.

Thomas Müller knows all about those windy nights in Stoke 😄#VfBFCB pic.twitter.com/MTTtxU3fHb — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) November 29, 2020

When asked about his opinion of the game by journalist Archie Rhind-Tutt, Muller said, "How do the British people say it? Today was like a cold, windy night in Stoke. But today it was not windy and it was not Stoke, it was Stuttgart, and they are a team that have been playing very well in the past few weeks." Stuttgart were unbeaten in nine games across all competitions prior to their defeat against Bayern on Saturday.

For those who didn't understand Muller's Stoke City reference, the World Cup winner was speaking about the British cliche that it's hard to perform on a cold, rainy night in Stoke. When Stoke City were promoted to the Premier League in 2008 they were described as a well-drilled, no-nonsense unit. Under Tony Pulis, Stoke City gained a reputation for being one of the toughest teams to beat, especially on a cold, wet and rainy Tuesday night at the Bet365 stadium.

The idiom "Could they do it on a cold, wet rainy night in Stoke?" has also been used to describe things beyond football and Muller used the analogy to point out Bayern's tough task against Stuttgart. Bayern will now shift their attention towards the Champions League as they face another solid defensive unit in Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

Image Credits - Thomas Muller Instagram