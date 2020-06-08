Man United Chasing Real Madrid Target Van De Beek Using Van Der Sar's Old Trafford Link

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek is increasingly likely to head to Manchester United this summer, despite interest from Real Madrid. The Spanish giants have been in constant contact with the player since last season and a deal was almost agreed upon last summer. However, it now appears that Man United could hijack Real Madrid's long-term target in the coming window.

Also Read | Donny van de Beek transfer on the cards for Man United and Real Madrid: Report

Man United look to hijack Real Madrid transfer target Van de Beek

Man United legend and present Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar has reportedly claimed that Van de Beek will leave the Dutch giants this summer. However, he did not shed light on the midfielder's next possible destination, leaving the fans furious. According to a report by Dutch media publication De Telegraaf, Real Madrid have already agreed on a €50million deal ($56 million) with Ajax. However, the Spanish giants are yet to approve the transfer considering the financial ramifications of the coronavirus lockdown.

The report suggests that Van de Beek does not wish to wait for another year to move to the Spanish capital. Van de Beek's desire to secure an exit this summer comes as major encouragement for Man United in their pursuit to sign the Dutch midfielder. The Red Devils are hoping to hijack Los Blancos' transfer target and have already begun negotiations with Ajax.

Also Read | Paul Pogba looks sharper, fitter in Manchester United training ahead of EPL return

Advantage for Man United in signing Van de Beek

The De Telegraaf report suggests that Man United are looking to reap maximum benefits from their relationship and shared history with Van der Sar. Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskajaer is reportedly attempting to sign an attacking midfielder with the likes of Kai Havertz and Jack Grealish also being considered for the role at Old Trafford. On the other hand, Van de Beek operates deep in the midfield or as a central midfielder.

Also Read | Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes practice free-kicks together, Man United fans go wild

Van de Beek to replace Paul Pogba?

Man United's attempt to sign Van de Beek could also be linked with the rumoured exit of Paul Pogba. The France international has been rumoured to join Real Madrid. Pogba was on the verge of moving to the Bernabeu last summer, however, Los Blancos president Florentino Perez vetoed the move citing the hefty transfer fee demanded by the Red Devils.

Also Read | Paul Pogba’s brother Mathias released by fourth-tier club Lorca FC after just five months

Image Courtesy: Donny van de Beek Instagram