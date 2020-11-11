TKY Vs SAP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, J League Game Preview

FC Tokyo will square off against Consadole Sapporo at the Ajinomoto Stadium, Chofu, Tokyo, Japan for a J-League clash. The fixture will be played on Wednesday, November 11 at 3:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our TKY vs SAP Dream11 prediction, TKY vs SAP Dream11 team and the probable TKY vs SAP playing 11.

TKY vs SAP live: TKY vs SAP Dream11 prediction and preview

FC Tokyo are sixth on the J-league points table with 47 points from 29 games as the team has won 14, drawn five and lost the remaining ten. On the opposite hand, Consadole Sapporo are at the thirteenth position with 30 points from 27 games. The team has won eight and drawn six of those games, while losing the remaining 13.

FC Tokyo come into this game on a losing streak of four games, which has ensured that the team dropped down to the sixth place from a strong position. The Consadole Sapporo side, on the other hand, has had mixed results and has won three of their last five. Based on recent form our TKY vs SAP match prediction is a Consadole Sapporo win, however, FC Tokyo are a strong side who are just going through a series of bad results and would do everything to make a comeback.

Also Read | Arsenal Mascot Gunnersaurus RETURNS For The First Time Since Getting Furloughed

TKY vs SAP live: FC Tokyo vs Consadole Sapporo Head-to-Head

The two sides have played each other a total of 15 times. Consadole Sapporo has won four, while FC Tokyo has picked up all points on seven occasions and the remaining four have ended in draws.

Also Read | Barcelona Transfer News: January Move For Memphis Depay Ruled Out By Lyon President

TKY vs SAP Dream11 prediction: Probable TKY vs SAP playing 11

FC Tokyo probable 11 - Akihiro Hayashi, Masato Morishige, Ryoya Ogawa, Yojiro Takahagi, Keigo Higashi, Shuto Abe, Leandro, Kyosuke Tagawa, Arthur Silva Feitoza, Adailton, Kazuya Konno

Consadole Sapporo probable 11 - Kojiro Nakoano, Min-Tae Kim, Shunta Tanaka, Takuma Arano, Kosuke Shirai, Tomoki Takamine, Anderson Lopes, Douglas Felisbino de Oliveira, Takuro Kaneko, Ryota Hayasaka, Yoshihiro Nakano

TKY vs SAP live: Top picks for TKY vs SAP Dream11 team

TKY vs SAP live: FC Tokyo top picks

Adailton

Kazuya Konno

TKY vs SAP live: Consadole Sapporo United top picks

Anderson Lopes

Takuma Arano

Also Read | Dortmund Youngster Jude Bellingham Called Up By Southgate For England, Fans Rejoice

TKY vs SAP Dream11 prediction: TKY vs SAP Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Akihiro Hayashi

Defenders - Min-Tae Kim, Shunta Tanaka, Ryoya Ogawa

Midfielders - Takuma Arano (VC), Kosuke Shirai, Adailton, Arthur Silva Feitoza, Kazuya Konno

Forwards - Anderson Lopes (C), Kyosuke Tagawa

Also Read | Real Madrid Star Jovic AVOIDS PRISON Term With A £27k Fine For Violating Lockdown Rules

Note: The above TKY vs SAP Dream11 prediction, TKY vs SAP Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TKY vs SAP Dream11 team and TKY vs SAP Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: FC Tokyo Twitter