Tom Brady Most ‘Hated’ In Indiana And Wisconsin Among States In The US: Reports

Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is arguably one of the best quarterbacks to have ever played in the National Football League (NFL), but that does not mean he is liked by fans across the USA. The 43-year-old is set to make his 10th appearance at the Super Bowl this Sunday. However, it is the first time that Brady is doing it as a member of the National Football Conference, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Super Bowl 2021: Tom Brady hate map revealed

Researchers at BetOnline.ag recently published a map that shows which fans in American states “hate” Brady the most and the least. The maps were created by compiling geotagged tweets between the start of the NFL playoffs and the present that include phrases like "I hate Tom Brady". Here's a look at the map os the USA which shows which states "hate" Brady the most. Based on this data, the darker the state, the more it hates Brady.

How much do you “hate” Tom Brady?



Apparently not as much as people from Indiana and Wisconsin... #SuperBowl #SuperBowlLV pic.twitter.com/b80eqaIzhx — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) February 3, 2021

Is Tom Brady hated? Why is the QB hated the most in Indiana

The map shows that the state that hates Tom Brady the most is Indiana, followed by Wisconsin, Arizona, and Utah. Reports suggest that the Indiana Colts fans are still bitter over the 'Deflategate' controversy that took place in 2014 when Brady was plying his trade for the New England Patriots. The Patriots beat the Colts 45-7 in the AFC Championship game that year.

However, there are also plenty of NFL fans who deem Brady as the G.O.A.T. among quarterbacks. Despite leaving the Patriots last year, after 20 seasons with the franchise, stats reveal that the veteran QB is still loved by plenty in New England. Several fans from Boston also appear to support Brady.

On Sunday, Brady is set to become the oldest player to ever start in a Super Bowl when the Bucs lock horns against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs overcame a few challenges on their route to Super Bowl 55, starting out in the Wild Card round as the No. 5 seed and therefore needing to beat Washington, the New Orleans Saints and finally the Green Bay Packers over to earn themselves a trip back home.

On the other hand, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs finished as the top-seeded team at the end of the regular season. The Chiefs then survived a spirited challenge by Philip Rivers and the Colts before beating Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game. The defending champions will be hoping to defend their crown against the Bucs on this weekend.

Image Credits - Tom Brady Instagram