Toni Kroos Sent An INCREDIBLE Message To Joshua Kimmich After Bayern Thrashed Barca 8-2

Real Madrid clinched their 34th LaLiga title ahead of arch-rivals Barcelona this season, which was 'more difficult than winning the Champions League' according to Zinedine Zidane. However, German midfielder Toni Kroos doesn't feel special anymore on winning the league title, having seen the humiliating Barca vs Bayern 2-8 defeat in the Champions League, forcing the former Bayern Munich midfielder to send out a message to fellow national and Bavarian defender Joshua Kimmich.

Toni Kroos' text to Joshua Kimmich after Barcelona vs Bayern Munich revealed

2019/20 season ends with 2 trophies! Thanks for your great support as always. See you soon✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/VmFzp6q16g — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) August 10, 2020

While speaking to his brother on Einfach mal Luppen podcast, Toni Kroos texted Joshua Kimmich after the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Champions League clash. The Real Madrid midfield maestro, in the text, claimed that he believed it was an achievement to clinch the LaLiga title. However, Joshua Kimmich and Bayern Munich are now degrading Real Madrid's achievements with their performance in the competition, added Kroos.

Joshua Kimmich was one of the key performers for Bayern

The Catalan giants are yet to overcome the semi-final humiliation, which is now infamously ascribed the 'Barca vs Bayern 2-8' defeat. Lionel Messi and co could not come to terms with the fierce display by the Bavarians in Lisbon, Portugal. Despite David Alaba netting into his own net to equalise for Barcelona, Thomas Muller and team did not let their guard down and went on to score seven more, in addition to the German's opener in the fourth minute.

Joshua Kimmich was one of the standout performers of the night as he slotted home once in the second half after a skillful display from defender Alphonso Davies. Besides the goal, Kimmich also played an important role in curbing the Barcelona attack, thus inviting appreciation from Toni Kroos.

Toni Kroos speaks on Real Madrid WhatsApp group

Toni Kroos also spoke on the buzz in Real Madrid's WhatsApp group after the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Champions League clash. Although the 2014 World Cup winner hesitated in disclosing everything, he did hint at the joy after Barcelona's defeat. He went on to assert that there was 'no grief' among Los Blancos players, further stating that he was still annoyed at his side's elimination at the hands of Manchester City in the Round of 16.

Image courtesy: Real Madrid/Kimmich Instagram