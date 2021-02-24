TOT Vs WLF Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Europa League Preview

Tottenham Hotspur are set to host Wolfsberger AC in the return leg of their ongoing Europa League campaign on Wednesday. The round of 32 tie is set to be played on February 24 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 10:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the TOT vs WLF Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and details of this Europa League encounter.

TOT vs WLF live: TOT vs WLF Dream11 match preview

Spurs walk into the game after registering a heavy win against the Austrian outfit in the first leg of their Round of 32 encounter. Banking on their wide attackers in the likes of Heung-Min Son, Gareth Bale, and Lucas Moura, the London outfit cruised past Wolfsberger AC at the Puskas Arena and recorded a 4-1 victory. With Jose Mourinho's men holding a massive lead before hosting Wolfsberger AC in London, we expect the Portuguese manager to rest a few important players and give other players a chance to get some valuable minutes on the field. Spurs walk into the game following a narrow 2-1 loss to West Ham United last week and will be hoping to get back to winning ways on Wednesday.

Also Read Romelu Lukaku Describes His Love For Solskjaer, Heaps Praise On Marcus Rashford

Wolfsberger AC got back on the right track after their loss to Tottenham and went on to record a 2-1 win against Admira Moeding in their latest league outing, They will start the match brimming with confidence and will aim to play their best football with the team having nothing to lose during their trip to England. With their chances of qualifying for the next rounds being highly unlikely, Ferdinand Feldhofer will aim to get his side some valuable experience of playing against one of the top sides in world football and focus on giving the Premier League giants a tough fight.

TOT vs WLF Playing 11

Tottenham Hotspur- Joe Hart, Eric Dier, Toby Alderweireld, Matt Doherty, Ben Davies, Harry Winks, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Lucas Moura, Dele Alli, Gareth Bale, Carlos Vinicius

Also Read Champions League Results: Bayern Humiliate Lazio, Giroud's Strike Leaves Atletico Hapless

Wolfsberger AC- Alexander Kofler, Luka Lochoshvili, Dominik Baumgartner, Sven Sprangler, Michael Novak, Jonathan Scherzer, Gustav Henriksson, Christopher Wernitznig, Michael Liendl, Kai Stratznig, Dejan Joveljic

TOT vs WLF Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Joe Hart

Defenders- Michael Novak, Matt Doherty, Dominik Baumgartner, Ben Davies

Midfielders- Dele Alli, Michael Liendl, Lucas Moura, Kai Stratznig

Strikers- Dejan Joveljic, Gareth Bale

Also Read Bruno Fernandes-Rashford Have Scored 40 Goals This Season, Sit Next To Lewandowski-Muller

TOT vs WLF Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Gareth Bale or Michael Liendl

Vice-Captain- Dejan Joveljic or Lucas Moura

TOT vs WLF Match Prediction

Tottenham start the match as favourites and look likely to register a comfortable win at their home ground. We expect the London outfit to keep a clean sheet and score more than 2 goals as they look to advance for the next stages of the ongoing Europa League campaign.

Also Read Chelsea Tops Atlético In CL With Giroud's Bicycle-kick Goal

Prediction- Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Wolfsberger

Note: The above TOT vs WLF Dream11 prediction, TOT vs WLF Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TOT vs WLF Dream11 Team and TOT vs WLF Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.