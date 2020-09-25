Man United To Offload Six Players To Fund Jadon Sancho Transfer, Excluding Jesse Lingard

Man United's pursuit of the Jadon Sancho transfer has been of the biggest sagas of the summer, with the Red Devils desperate to add the Borussia Dortmund star to their ranks. The Bundesliga giants have stood firm on their €120 million asking price for the 20-year-old winger and Man United have failed to match it so far. The Red Devils have been struck hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and could sell as many as six players to fund the Jadon Sancho transfer.

Sancho to United: Red Devils could sell as many as six first-team stars to fund Jadon Sancho transfer

According to The Sun, the Red Devils are hoping to offload six players to pay for Alex Telles and Jadon Sancho this summer. Despite sealing Champions League qualification, Man United have only signed Donny van de Beek from Ajax, while Alexis Sanchez remains the only significant departure from Old Trafford. Reports have linked Chris Smalling to Roma, with the central defender keen on making his temporary stay in Italy permanent. Man United are also willing to offload Diogo Dalot, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo this summer, with the departures aimed at bringing down the most exorbitant wage bill in the league as the club looks to seal a Jadon Sancho transfer.

Eric Bailly's future hinges on this season. #mufc hope to sell Smalling and Rojo this summer. Jones and Bailly could be sold next summer. A centre-back signing is probable next year, although United have not ruled out signing one this window #mulive [men] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 23, 2020

Dalot has been relegated to third-choice full-back at Man United after the return of Timothy Fosu-Mensah and the club reportedly tried to use the 20-year-old as a makeweight in their pursuit of Alex Telles. Rojo spent last season on loan at Estudiantes, while injuries and poor form have consistently bogged down Phil Jones. With academy prospect Teden Mengi touted to make the first team soon, the Red Devils are willing to cash in on the centre-back pair, who find themselves out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, while reports linking Smalling to Roma have suggested that Man United will bag £18m from the sale, there has been little interest in the aforementioned trio.

Between Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Andreas Pereira & Jesse Lingard @ManUtd pay a total of £2.1m in wages every month — UTFR 🇾🇪 (@ManUtd_HQ) September 24, 2020

Sancho to United? Jesse Lingard NOT on Red Devils' transfer list despite Tottenham interest

Among other players on the Man United discard list include goalkeeper Sergio Romero and midfielder Andreas Periera. Romero was sensationally linked with a switch to Aston Villa after Dean Henderson returned from Sheffield United. However, Villa sealed a move for Arsenal's Emiliano Martinez, ending their interest in the Argentine international. Andreas Periera, meanwhile, has been linked with a move to SL Benfica in recent days.

However, one man on not Man United's discard list is Jesse Lingard. The 27-year-old featured in the Carabao Cup tie against Luton Town this week and could be offered a one-year extension as Man United look to retain his transfer value. Tottenham have been linked with a Jesse Lingard transfer in recent times, but could only make a move if Dele Alli is sold.

