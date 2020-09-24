Tottenham Transfer News: Spurs Unwilling To Match Inter’s €60m Asking Price For Skriniar

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur are still looking to strengthen their squad before the transfer window shuts on October 5 and have been closely linked with a move for Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar. Skriniar has been tipped for a move to the Premier League as Man United are also reportedly keeping tabs on the defender, but Spurs are currently leading the race to sign the Slovakian. However, the issue for Spurs is Inter's €60 million (£55m) asking price, as they are willing to offer more than €50 million (£45m) plus add-ons for the 25-year-old.

Tottenham transfer news: No agreement reached to bring Inter's Milan Skriniar to Spurs

According to reports from The Guardian, Tottenham Hotspur’s technical director, Steve Hitchen, met with Milan Skriniar's agent to discuss a potential transfer for the player to North London. Hitchen was in the city of Milan yesterday and spoke to Skriniar's agent about Tottenham's project with the centre-back involved. Although it is believed that Spurs are pushing for a move to sign Skriniar, Inter Milan are unwilling to offload the defender in a cut-price deal.

Meeting today in Milano between Tottenham and Inter for Milan Skriniar. Spurs won’t match €60m price tag - Skriniar value according to #THFC is around €50m add ons included. No agreement atm. Talks on. Ruben Dias still a serious option. ⚪️ @DiMarzio @SkySport #Tottenham — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 23, 2020

Skriniar's contract with Inter Milan runs out in the summer of 2023 and the Serie A giants have slapped a €60 million (£55m) price tag on the centre-back. Spurs are reportedly unwilling to match that amount due to the pandemic and also because of the signings they've already made this summer. The report also claims that no agreement has been reached between Tottenham and Inter over a move for Skriniar as Spurs are prepared to offer around €50 million (£45m) plus add-ons for the defender.

Tottenham transfer news: Jose Mourinho wants Milan Skriniar transfer as Jan Vertonghen replacement

Having completed sensational deals for Sergio Reguilon and Gareth Bale last week as well as deals for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Matt Doherty earlier in the summer, Tottenham are now on the lookout for a centre-back. It is believed that Jose Mourinho wants a replacement for Jan Vertonghen, who left the club after his contract expired earlier this summer. Skriniar has established himself as a regular in Antonio Conte's side are Mourinho feels that the Slovak would be a great addition to his squad. Spurs might turn their attention towards Benfica defender Ruben Dias if they fail to land Skriniar this summer.

Football transfer news: Chris Smalling to Roma on the cards?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United were also keen on signing Milan Skriniar but seemed to have pulled out of the race after being informed about Inter's demands. However, the Red Devils might be able to raise transfer funds with Chris Smalling as The Guardian also reports that AS Roma are keen on signing the English defender but Man United are waiting for a €20m (£18m) bid, having rejected their initial offer worth €12m (£11m) for Smalling. Smalling spent last season on loan with Roma and helped them to a fifth-place finish.

Image Credits - Milan Skriniar, Jose Mourinho Instagram