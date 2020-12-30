Tottenham Vs Fulham Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur will square off against Scott Parker's Fulham in the Premier League on Wednesday, December 30. The London derby is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM BST (11:30 PM IST) at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Here's a look at the Tottenham vs Fulham team news, live stream details and our prediction for the game.

Tottenham vs Fulham match preview

Tottenham are currently seventh on the Premier League table, with 26 points from their 15 games. The North London side were at the top of the table just a few weeks ago but have failed to register a win in any of their previous four games, losing twice in the process. Most recently, Jose Mourinho's side were forced to settle for a point after their 1-1 draw against Wolves on Sunday night. Spurs will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they host strugglers Fulham on Wednesday.

Scott Parker's Fulham recorded an impressive 2-1 win over Leicester City at the end of November and have shown signs of promise that they can compete in the Premier League next season. Fulham suffered a 2-0 defeat against Manchester City at the start of the month but then held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage. They've managed three more draws this month.

Tottenham vs Fulham prediction

Fulham are still in the relegation zone, in 18th place, two points behind Brighton. The visitors will be hoping to cause an upset at the Tottenham Stadium on Wednesday, but Spurs will be aware that they need to get their campaign back on track. Our prediction for the game is a 3-1 win for Tottenham.

Tottenham vs Fulham team news, injuries and suspensions

For Spurs, Gareth Bale is unavailable following an injury he picked up earlier this week. Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is also set to miss out on Spurs' final game of 2020.

Fulham will be without the likes of Kenny Tete and Terence Kongolo. However, Mario Lemina is likely to return to the fold after being ineligible to face his parent club Southampton.

🚨 Final #PL Gameweek of 2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣🚨



Will your favourite team end the year on a high?



Drop in your #GW16 predictions below. pic.twitter.com/PUvAGgVqM4 — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) December 28, 2020

Premier League live: How to watch Tottenham vs Fulham live in India?

In India, the game between Tottenham and Fulham will telecast live on Star Sports Select 1/HD (11:30 PM IST). The Tottenham vs Fulham live stream will be available on Disney + Hotstar VIP.

Image Credits - Fulham, Tottenham Twitter