Tottenham Vs Manchester United Live Streaming, Team News, Preview, Premier League Live

Tottenham will host Manchester United in their first match of the Premier League restart on Friday (Saturday IST). The Premier League live clash between the two Champions League-chasing teams will see Spurs boss Jose Mourinho face off against his former employers. Mourinho will look to set the record straight having suffered a defeat against them in December. Here are the Tottenham vs Manchester United live streaming details, Premier League live match details, Tottenham vs Manchester United team news and the predicted line-ups.

Tottenham vs Manchester United live streaming: Tottenham vs Manchester United Premier League live preview

Manchester United occupy the fifth spot in the Premier League and as things stand, will qualify for the Champions League if CAS upholds Manchester City’s two-year Champions League ban. Nonetheless, the Red Devils will hope to pile the pressure on Chelsea and enter the top four, to seal a place in the competition beyond all doubt. Manchester United were on an 11-game unbeaten run before the coronavirus pandemic suspended the 2019-20 season. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope that his team can continue their good run of form during the Premier League restart and will be boosted by the return of Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba from their respective injuries.

Tottenham, on the other hand, endured a torrid run of form before the season was suspended, winning only two of their last five Premier League games. However, a motivated Jose Mourinho will welcome the return of talismanic striker Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Moussa Sissoko. Tottenham suffered a 2-1 defeat in their previous meeting with Man United at Old Trafford, with Marcus Rashford scoring on either side of Dele Alli’s equalizer in December.

Tottenham vs Manchester United live streaming: Tottenham vs Manchester United team news

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have the most of his first-team squad available for the clash against Tottenham, with defenders Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones the only two absentees. Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford have returned from their injuries, with Poga likely to start from the bench as he continues to build match fitness. Tottenham’s Dele Alli will be suspended for the match, while Japhet Tanganga and Juan Foyth will be out with injuries. Giovanni Lo Celso is also a doubt for the match.

Tottenham vs Manchester United live streaming: Predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Ben Davies; Moussa Sissoko, Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele; Steven Bergwijn, Harry Kane, Son Heung-min.

Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Ben Davies; Moussa Sissoko, Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele; Steven Bergwijn, Harry Kane, Son Heung-min. Manchester United: David de Gea; Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Scott McTominay, Brandon Williams; Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial.

Tottenham vs Manchester United live streaming: How to watch Premier League live in India?

Fans can watch Premier League live in India by tuning into Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports 1/HD. The Tottenham vs Manchester United live telecast will commence on Star Sports at 12:45 AM on June 19, Friday night (Saturday morning IST). Fans can also watch the Tottenham vs Manchester United live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar app on their phones, or tune into Hotstar's website. For highlights and score updates, fans can keep tabs on the social media accounts of Manchester United, Tottenham and the Premier League. Jio subscribers can also watch the Tottenham vs Manchester United live streaming on the Jio TV app.

Tottenham vs Manchester United live streaming: Tottenham vs Manchester United Premier League Live match details

When: Friday 8:15 PM local time, June 19 (Saturday 12:45 AM, June 20 IST)

Friday 8:15 PM local time, June 19 (Saturday 12:45 AM, June 20 IST) Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Where to watch: Star Sports Network, Hotstar, Jio TV.

(Image Credit: Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane Twitter)