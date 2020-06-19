Paul Pogba's Rolls-Royce Seized By Police Over Illegal Driving Allegations: Report

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba landed himself in trouble yet again after he was caught driving illegally, forcing the police to act against him. Pogba's Rolls-Royce was seized a day ahead of Man United’s Premier League game against Tottenham in north London on Friday (Saturday according to IST), which could see the midfielder return to action after an injury-prone spell.

Paul Pogba illegal driving: Police seize Frenchman's Rolls-Royce

According to British media publication The Sun, Man United midfielder Paul Pogba was seen driving a Rolls-Royce M56 with a French number plate, which caught the attention of the law enforcement authorities as he drove near the Manchester airport. Greater Manchester police confiscated the car and asked the France international to get in the patrol car. According to British laws, any foreign car that has been in the country for more than six months must be registered with the DVLA and fitted with UK plates.

Paul Pogba illegal driving: Man United star breaches UK laws

The law also states that car owners residing in the UK must register their cars within two weeks of importing it, which was the law supposedly violated by Paul Pogba. This report comes at a time when the 27-year-old is set to mark his return with Man United after a 100-day Premier League hiatus. Pogba has been on the sidelines since September last year after sustaining an ankle injury. He underwent surgery to get rid of his ankle issues a few months back.

Paul Pogba illegal driving: Star set for return in Man United vs Tottenham clash

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Paul Pogba has recovered from his ankle injury, although he is not at 100 percent fitness. The French World Cup winner could mark his return against Tottenham on Matchday 30 of the Premier League amid reports of his potential departure in the summer. However, according to his manager, who spoke to Sky Sports ahead of the Man United vs Tottenham clash, Pogba is ‘itching to get back on the pitch’.

Paul Pogba illegal driving: Man United aiming for top 4 finish

Paul Pogba has managed five Premier League starts this season, enduring an injury-prone campaign this season. He is yet to score for the Red Devils but has bagged two assists in eight appearances. Man United will look to finish in the top four, currently standing fifth with 45 points behind rivals Chelsea.

Image credits: AP