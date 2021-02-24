Tottenham Vs Wolfsberg Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Europa League Preview

Tottenham are the favourites to progress to the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 after a convincing 4-1 win against Wolfsberg at the Puskás Aréna in the first leg. After a poor performance in the first leg, Wolfsberg will now travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, hoping that they can put up a fight with one of the Premier League's top sides. The match is scheduled to kick off at 5 PM GMT (Wednesday, February 24 at 10:30 PM IST).

After finishing bottom of their group last year, Wolfsberg have had a much stronger UEFA Europa League campaign this season. They managed to finish second in Group K and picked up 10 points in six games. The Austrian team has won three of its previous five games across all competitions with one of the losses coming up against Spurs in the first leg.

Having won all three of their home league games against Austrian sides in European competition, Spurs will be full of confidence heading into the second leg. Moreover, no team has overturned a three-goal deficit from the first leg at home during the knockout stages of the UEL, and hence, Wolfsberg will face a tall order. With the likes of Carlos Vinícius and Lucas Moura firing on all cylinders, our Tottenham vs Wolfsberg prediction is Tottenham 3-1 Wolfsberg.

UEFA Europa League: Tottenham vs Wolfsberg team news

For Wolfsberg, Eliel Peretz continues to miss out after being sidelined due to a muscle injury. Sven Sprangler also remains a doubt after coming off injured in Sunday’s win over Sturm Graz. But defensive midfielder Mario Leitgeb is expected to be back in contention.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho can choose to rest of some of his best players after a healthy lead in the first leg. The only injury concerns for Tottenham are right-back Serge Aurier and midfielder Giovani Lo Celso. With the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min expected to be given a rest, Carlos Vinicius and Gareth Bale may feature in the starting line-up.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Wolfsberg live in India?

In India, the game will telecast live on Sony Ten 2 and Ten 3 — SD & HD. The Tottenham vs Wolfsberg live stream in India will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

