TRB Vs GOZ Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Turkish Super Lig Match Preview

Trabzonspor will take on Goztepe on Matchday 17 of the ongoing Turkish Super Lig 2020-21 campaign. The match is slated to be played at the Medical Park Stadyumu in Trabzon, Tukey, with kick-off at 6:30 PM IST on Wednesday. Let’s have a look at the TRB vs GOZ Dream11 prediction, top picks, match prediction among other match details.

Seventh-ranked Trabzonspor hold a 4-point lead against their Wednesday night opponents who still have a game in hand. Trabzonspor have been able to register 23 points in their last sixteen games with their league record reflecting as six wins, five draws and as many losses. With over 8 points shy of the top-ranked Gaziantep FK, Abdullah Avci’s men will see the match as an opportunity to get the three crucial points and improve their league ranking.

Also Read Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Criticises Team's 'decision-making' Post Southampton Loss

Goztepe, on the other hand, will play their 16th league match as the 12th ranked team of the Turkish Super Lig. With four wins and as many losses alongside seven draws, Goztepe have registered 19 points to their tally in the ongoing league. Ilhan Palut’s men have not been at their best this season as they walk into the match without a win in their last 5 matches. Following four straight defeats, Goztepe finally managed to get back on the right track as they drew Fatih Karagumuruk in their kast match of 2020.

TRB vs GOZ Dream11 Team News

Abdullah Avci will not be able to play Vitor Hugo who is still recovering from his back Injury while Anders Trondsen also remains unavailable as he is nursing an ACL knee ligament injury from the sidelines. Caleb Ekuban remains doubtful for the match with Abdülkadir Ömür and Salih Kavrazlı expected to sit the match out.

Also Read Man United Transfer News: Maguire’s Pre-game ‘chat’ With Grealish Sends Fans Into Frenzy

Goztepe will start the match without the services of Alpaslan Öztürk who has been sidelined due to a thigh muscle problem. Brown Ideye, Kubilay Sonmez, and Irfan Can Egribayat are also expected to sit the Wednesday evening clash out.

TRB vs GOZ Dream11 Team: TRB vs GOZ Playing 11

Goalkeeper - U. Fakir

Defenders- G. Campi, A. Nukan, B. Emir, M. Mihojevic,

Midfielders - L. Baker, S. Aydogdu, A. Nwakaeme, G. C. Marques,

Strikers - H. Akbunar, J. Djaniny

Also Read PSG Transfer News: Ligue 1 Giants Could Swoop In For Sergio Ramos And Lionel Messi

TRB vs GOZ Dream11 Team: Top picks

Captain - U. Fakir or H. Akbunar

Vice-Captain - L. Baker or G. C. Marques

TRB vs GOZ Match Prediction

We predict that Trabzonspor will end up winning this match at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Trabzonspor 2-0 Goztepe

Also Read Manchester United Boss Confident Of Going All The Way Ahead Of S/F Clash Against City

Note: The above TRB vs GOZ Dream11 prediction, TRB vs GOZ Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis, TRB vs GOZ Dream11 Team and TRB vs GOZ Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result