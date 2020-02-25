Lionel Messi Unstoppable: Gennaro Gattuso Ahead Of Napoli Vs Barcelona UCL Clash

Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso has revealed that it is difficult to stop Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi. The former AC Milan manager has made this statement before Napoli host Barcelona at Stadio San Paolo in the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

Napoli vs Barcelona: Lionel Messi unstoppable, says Gennaro Gattuso

Gennaro Gattuso has claimed that it would be difficult to stop Lionel Messi. He further revealed that there were no tactical decisions taken by him on man-marking the Argentine superstar. Gattuso has asserted that there were other players in the Barcelona squad as well. Therefore, it was not possible for several players to focus on Messi alone.

Napoli vs Barcelona: Lionel Messi is the greatest footballer, says Gennaro Gattuso

Gennaro Gattuso went on to praise Lionel Messi. He claimed that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner performed moves that one could see only in PlayStations. Gattuso further lauded Messi as the greatest player ever for the way he had led his life so far. Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne also praised Messi before the clash.

Napoli vs Barcelona: Gennaro Gattuso compares Lionel Messi to Maradona

Gennaro Gattuso compared Lionel Messi with his Argentine compatriot Diego Maradona. He acceded that he did not watch Maradona play much, but Messi’s heroics could be compared to the 1986 World-Cup winning legend. He further expressed his sadness for having missed out on the opportunity to watch Maradona play.

Napoli have been in great form since the past few games. They have won six games in the past seven fixtures. Gattuso’s men have defeated the likes of Juventus, Lazio and Inter Milan during this run.

Lionel Messi scored a poker in his recent LaLiga game against SD Eibar on Saturday. He has now scored 23 goals in 28 games for Barcelona this season. The Catalan giants will next play against Napoli in the Round of 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday (Wednesday according to IST).

