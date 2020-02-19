PSG Ultras Complain Of Being Detained By German Police, Miss Out On Neymar's Goal

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Ultras have complained that they were stopped by the Germany police at the border. PSG fans were travelling to Dortmund ahead of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash last night.

Dortmund vs PSG: PSG Ultras complain against Germany police

According to French publication La Parisien, around 3,300 PSG Ultras were refused entry to Germany just hours before the game at Signal Iduna Park. A member of the PSG Ultras claimed that they had been detained for about five hours by German police in unacceptable conditions. The tweet also claimed that they were treated like ‘dogs’. Some fans also claimed that they were allowed entry late into the game, citing that they missed out on Neymar's goal.

Dortmund vs PSG: Club asks PSG Ultras to behave well

PSG also red-flagged the behaviour towards their fans. The club described the security checks carried out as disproportionate. PSG were also quite cautious and they decided to send emails to every travelling fan asking them to behave well inside the stadium. This measure was taken because UEFA had threatened the club with sanctions following unruly behaviour by PSG fans during group stage matches.

Dortmund vs PSG: Erling Haaland scores twice

The first half of the game ended goalless as both sides strived to maintain momentum. However, the second half witnessed one of the most intriguing games as Erling Haaland rose to the occasion. In the 69th minute of the game, Achraf Hakimi found Raphael Guerriero in the box. However, his shot was blocked. Haaland was close to the ball and netted it easily past Keylor Navas.

Dortmund vs PSG: Neymar scores for the Parisians

PSG responded soon when Neymar equalised just minutes later. Neymar scored from a beautiful assist from Kylian Mbappe to make it level. Haaland, however, had other plans as he struck again in the 77th minute. The Norwegian received a ball from Giovanni Reyna just outside the box and the 19-year-old striker struck quickly to leave Navas clueless.

Borussia Dortmund have a 2-1 advantage as they continue their efforts to reach the quarter-final of the Champions League. The second leg of the fixture will next be played at Parc des Princes on March 11 (March 12 according to IST).

