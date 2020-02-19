Neymar Expresses Anguish On Being Left Out Of Earlier PSG Games

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar Jr has lashed out at club and manager Thomas Tuchel for not allowing him to play in the last few matches. The Brazilian winger was left out of the squad after he sustained a rib injury at the beginning of February. It had occured during the game against Montpellier in Ligue 1.

Dortmund vs PSG: Neymar unhappy at PSG

Neymar on not playing in the fixtures before tonight's clash with Dortmund: "It was not my choice not to play, the club took this decision... we spoke a lot... I did not like it." (RMC) — Get French Football News (@GFFN) February 18, 2020

Neymar was included in PSG’s clash against Borussia Dortmund in the Round of 16 of the Champions League. Before the game, the former Barcelona man was quizzed about his thoughts on not being included in the squad. Neymar claimed that it was not his decision to not play, but Thomas Tuchel's.

Neymar further revealed that he spoke to the club and Thomas Tuchel about the issue, but they did not pay heed to his argument. He also asserted that he was annoyed after being left out.

Dortmund vs PSG: Erling Haaland scores twice

The first half of the game ended goalless as both sides strived to maintain momentum. However, the second half witnessed one of the most intriguing games as Erling Haaland rose to the occasion. In the 69th minute of the game, Achraf Hakimi found Raphael Guerriero in the box. However, his shot was blocked. Haaland was close to the ball and netted it easily past Keylor Navas.

Dortmund vs PSG: Neymar scores in the Champions League clash

PSG responded soon when Neymar equalised just minutes later. Neymar scored from a beautiful assist from Kylian Mbappe to make it level. Haaland, however, had other plans as he struck again in the 77th minute. The Norwegian received a ball from Giovanni Reyna just outside the box and the 19-year-old striker struck quickly to leave Navas clueless.

Borussia Dortmund have a 2-1 advantage as they continue their efforts to reach the quarter-final of the Champions League. The second leg of the fixture will next be played at Parc des Princes on March 11 (March 12 according to IST).

