UEFA Nations League Results And Highlights: Spain Trounce Germany, Sweden Relegated

The final round of the UEFA Nations League group stage fixtures began in emphatic fashion as Spain joined France in the semi-finals. The set of fixtures saw multiple thrilling moments and shock results, with Spain thumping Germany to hand them their worst defeat in almost 90 years. Here is the complete round-up f the UEFA Nations League results and the UEFA Nations League highlights from the week.

Spain vs Germany: Hosts embarrass Germans with 6-0 defeat

Spain booked their place in the semi-finals of the tournament in thrilling fashion as they inflicted a heavy defeat on Joachim Low’s side. The humiliating defeat saw Spain enjoy 70% of possession while Germany failed to get a single shot on target. In-form striker Alvaro Morata opened the scoring, while Ferran Torres and Rodri made it 3-0 at the break. Torres then completed his hat-trick in the second half, following which Mikel Oyarzabal got on the scoresheet as well to hand Germany their worse competitive defeat.

France vs Sweden: France send Sweden to League B

Although France had already booked their place in the final four of the UEFA Nations League, their 4-2 home victory over Sweden meant that the hosts were relegated to League B. Despite Viktor Claesson’s fourth-minute strike that gave the visitors the lead, France quickly equalized with an Olivier Giroud strike. The hosts then took the lead via a Benjamin Pavard strike, with Giroud scoring a great header after the break to make it 3-1.

While Robin Quaison’s 88th-minute goal set up a tense finish, Kingsley Coman’s stoppage-time strike meant that the game finished 4-2.

Rest of the UEFA Nations League highlights

In the other games, Mateo Kovacic scored for his country after more than five years, with Croatia retaining their place in League A despite losing to Portugal 3-2. In the lower leagues, a comprehensive 4-0 win for Montenegro over Cyprus meant that they moved into League B. The Switzerland vs Ukraine game, however, was abandoned after six cases of COVID-19 in the Ukraine squad were confirmed on Monday. Here is the complete UEFA Nations League results summary:

Croatia 2-3 Portugal

France 4-2 Sweden

Spain 6-0 Germany

Montenegro 4-0 Cyprus

Luxemburg 0-0 Azerbaijan

Andorra 0-5 Latvia

Malta 1-1 Faroe Islands

Gibraltar 1-1 Liechtenstein

UEFA Nations League groups: Upcoming fixtures

With two semi-final spots already filled by Spain and France, the upcoming set of fixtures will help in deciding the other two semi-finalists. It is currently Italy who are on top of Group A1, with just two points separating them and Poland in third place. Group A2 will seeBelgium and Denmark take on each other, where Belgium have to avoid defeat to progress to the semi-finals.

