How To Watch UEFA Super Cup Live In India? Bayern Vs Sevilla Live India Details

Champions League winners Bayern Munich will face Europa League winners Sevilla at the Puskas Arena on Thursday night for the 2020 UEFA Super Cup. The UEFA Super Cup contest between Bayern vs Sevilla is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 pm local time (Friday, 12:30 am IST). Here's a look at our Bayern vs Sevilla prediction, the Bayern vs Sevilla live stream details and how to watch the UEFA Super Cup live in India.

Bayern vs Sevilla preview and match prediction

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have been in sensational form since the start of 2020, winning 30 out of their 31 matches so far, yet to suffer defeat. The incredible run for Hansi Flick's men included crushing defeats inflicted on Chelsea and Barcelona en route to beating Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final. The defending German champions also put eight past Schalke during their Bunudesliga opener on Friday and are bound to put out a strong starting line-up in a bid to win yet another trophy.

Bayern Munich predicted starting line-up: Neuer; Pavard, Sule, Boateng, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Gnabry, Muller, Coman; Lewandowski

Meanwhile, Sevilla are yet to play a competitive game since their Europa League triumph last month. Julen Lopetegui's men earned a 2-1 win over Inter Milan in the final of the competition to lift the Europa League title for a record sixth time in 15 years. The LaLiga side eliminated Roma, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United in the mini knockout tournament last season, but it's safe to say that their clash against Bayern Munich will be a far tougher test. Our Bayern vs Sevilla prediction is a 3-1 win for Bayern Munich.

Sevilla possible starting line-up: Bono; Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Escudero; Rakitic, Gudelj, Fernando; Suso, De Jong, Ocampos

How to watch UEFA Super Cup live in India? Bayern vs Sevilla live in India

The UEFA Super Cup telecast in India will be available on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can watch Bayern vs Sevilla live in India on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD on TV (Friday, 12:30 am IST). THe Bayern vs Sevilla live stream in India will also be available on digital platform Sony LIV.

Image Credits - Sevilla, Bayern Munich Twitter