Man United Fans Furious As Jesse Lingard's Strange Training Antics Surface Online

In a video that has gone viral on the internet, Manchester United star Jesse Lingard was seen messing around in the team's training. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are set to play against Club Brugge in the Round of 32 of the Europa League. Lingard’s recent antics during the team’s training has angered club fans, compelling them to express their anguish on Twitter.

Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira seen messing around in Man United training

So this is how Lingard trains 🤷‍♂️pic.twitter.com/s7ONvlyYv6 — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) February 26, 2020

In the video, Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira are seen messing around with the ball, while the rest of the team continue to prepare with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Man United duo have been facing intense criticism for their form in the past couple of seasons, particularly in the Premier League. Andreas Pereira has managed to score just once in 23 Premier League games this season. On the other hand, Jesse Lingard has played 20 games but is yet to score for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Man United fans react to Jesse Lingard, Andreas Periera's antics

Is that Andreas with him? They both fit eachother. And I do not blame them — IPriest (@IPriest6) February 26, 2020

Should be putting in more effort to get back on form — Trey (@Saucymartial) February 26, 2020

I don’t have a problem with players enjoying themselves in training....but I think this was definitely bad timing. Just been left out of a squad, the last thing you’d think they would do is this sorta stuff.



Your think they’d get their heads down and graft. — Ian Nagle (@IanNagle4) February 26, 2020

He has been underperformed yes, but this is too much, leave him alone, he is just playing around. — Kenyan Tommy Shelby🇰🇪 (@sunyaseth) February 26, 2020

I think that might be pereira with him Aswell 😭😭😭😭😭😭 I’m done — Toby👑 (@DiogoDalot__SZN) February 26, 2020

Man United manager expresses anguish over Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira

Man United manager had earlier expressed his anguish on the duo’s attitude. The duo were also dropped from the squad to play against Watford last Sunday. Solskjaer had then clarified his stand on dropping Lingard and Pereira claiming that there was more competition in the team. According to the manager, they need to improve their game in order to play for the Red Devils.

