Man United Fans Furious As Jesse Lingard's Strange Training Antics Surface Online

Football News

Manchester United fans were left angry after stars Jesse Lingard and Andreas Periera were seen messing around in the team's training ahead of Club Brugge clash.

Man United

In a video that has gone viral on the internet, Manchester United star Jesse Lingard was seen messing around in the team's training. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are set to play against Club Brugge in the Round of 32 of the Europa League. Lingard’s recent antics during the team’s training has angered club fans, compelling them to express their anguish on Twitter.

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic Mocks Man United Players Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira For Goal Drought

Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira seen messing around in Man United training

In the video, Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira are seen messing around with the ball, while the rest of the team continue to prepare with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Man United duo have been facing intense criticism for their form in the past couple of seasons, particularly in the Premier League. Andreas Pereira has managed to score just once in 23 Premier League games this season. On the other hand, Jesse Lingard has played 20 games but is yet to score for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Also Read | Paul Pogba would stay at Man United if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer leaves: Report

Man United fans react to Jesse Lingard, Andreas Periera's antics

Also Read | Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left hanging after handshake snub by Brugge manager

Man United manager expresses anguish over Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira

Man United manager had earlier expressed his anguish on the duo’s attitude. The duo were also dropped from the squad to play against Watford last Sunday. Solskjaer had then clarified his stand on dropping Lingard and Pereira claiming that there was more competition in the team. According to the manager, they need to improve their game in order to play for the Red Devils. 

Also Read | Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola clarifies allegations of rift with Solskjaer and Man United

