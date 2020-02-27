Inter Milan Vs Ludogorets Live Streaming Details, Team News, Europa League Preview

Inter Milan will play Bulgarian side Ludogorets Razgrad behind closed doors in the second leg of the Europa League Round of 32. Inter Milan won the first leg by a 2-0 margin and will be confident to progress against the minnows. Check out the Inter Milan vs Ludogorets live streaming details and how you can catch the live telecast in India.

Inter Milan vs Ludogorets Live Streaming: Preview

Antonio Conte's side are the hot favourites to progress against the Bulgarian minnows. However, the talking point of the fixture will be the game being played behind closed doors amidst fears of a coronavirus outbreak. The 2-0 win last week saw former Premier League stars Christian Eriksen and Romelu Lukaku find themselves on the scoresheet. Inter absolutely dominated the fixture with over 55% possession and 16 shots registered. While the Europa League fixture remains important, Conte will have one eye on the upcoming Serie A clash against league-leaders Juventus.

Inter Milan will be without Roberto Gagliardini (foot), Samir Handanovic (hand) and Stefano Sensi (foot) for the Europa League tie. Meanwhile, striker Lautaro Martinez is suspended.

Ludogorets Razgrad played out a 1-1 draw with Etar since losing to Inter. Ludogorets are easily the best side in Bulgaria, currently sitting at the top with 52 points after 22 games. Ludogorets do not have any injury issues ahead of the game.

Inter Milan vs Ludogorets Live Streaming: Last five games

Inter Milan vs Ludogorets Live Streaming: Inter Milan

Ludogorets 0-2 Inter (Europa League)

Lazio 2-1 Inter

Inter 0-1 Napoli (Coppa Italia)

Inter 4-2 AC Milan

Udinese 0-2 Inter

Inter Milan vs Ludogorets Live Streaming: Ludogorets

FK Etar 1-1 Ludogorets

Ludogorets 0-2 Inter (Europa League)

Ludogorets 6-0 Botev Vratsa

Slavia Sofia 1-1 Ludogorets

Ludogoret 1-1 Ferencvaros (Europa League)

Inter Milan vs Ludogorets Live Streaming: Predicted line-ups

Inter Milan vs Ludogorets Live Streaming: Inter Milan

Daniele Padelli (GK), Diego Godin, Andrea Ranocchia, Danilo D'Ambrosio, Victor Moses, Ashley Young, Mattias Vecino, Borja Valero, Christian Eriksen, Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku

Inter Milan vs Ludogorets Live Streaming: Ludogorets

Plamen Iliev (GK), Anton Nedyalkov, Cicinho, Dragos Grigore, Georgi Terziev, Wanderson, Cauly Oliveira Souza, Svetoslav Dyakov, Marcelinho, Jakub Swierczok, Anicet Abel

Inter Milan vs Ludogorets live streaming details

Venue: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Italy

Date: Thursday night, February 27 (Friday, February 28, 2020, IST)

Kick-off: 9:00 PM CET (1:30 AM IST)

You can catch the Inter Milan vs Ludogorets live streaming on Sony LIV. Alternatively, Inter Milan vs Ludogorets live telecast in India will be done by Sony TEN Network.

