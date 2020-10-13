UKR Vs SPA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Nations League Live

Ukraine will square off against Spain at the Kiev Olympic Stadium in a Nations League A Group 4 clash on October 13, Tuesday (Wednesday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:14 am IST. La Roja are currently on top of the table while Ukraine are third. Here's a look at our UKR vs SPA Dream11 prediction and UKR vs SPA Dream11 team.

UKR vs SPA live: UKR vs SPA Dream11 prediction and preview

Ukraine will want to take something away from this fixture, as they currently stand third and will fancy their chances but they face quality opposition in Spain who have been brilliant over the past few games. Ukraine will need to gain back the momentum as they come into the game having suffered a 7-1 defeat to France in an international friendly. Based on current form and recent results, our UKR vs SPA match prediction is that Spain will win the game.

😱 ¡¡¡Qué festival de golazos en el Olímpico de Kiev!!!



📊 Pondríamos poner una encuesta para ver qué gol os gusta más, pero estamos seguros de que, como a nosotros, os costará mucho elegir.



😉 Así que mejor disfrutarlos todos, ¿no?#SomosEspaña 🇪🇸#SomosFederación ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ZnZ5MemYon — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) October 12, 2020

UKR vs SPA live: Ukraine vs Spain head to head

Ukraine have never beaten Spain in an international game, with La Roja winning five of the six previous meetings between the two sides. The last time the two sides met was in the Nations League reverse fixture in Spain last month, where Spain managed a 4-0 victory.

UKR vs SPA live: UKR vs SPA Dream11 team, top picks

UKR vs SPA live - Ukraine probable playing 11

Heorhiy Bushchan; Yukhym Konplya, Ihor Plastun, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Eduard Sobol; Serhiy Sydorchuk, Mykola Shaparenko, Roman Bezus; Ruslan Malinovskyi, Andriy Yarmolenko, Oleksandr Zubkov

UKR vs SPA live - Spain probable playing 11

David de Gea; Jose Gaya, Eric Garcia, Sergio Ramos, Jesus Navas; Rodri, Dani Ceballos, Mikel Merino; Ansu Fati, Gerard Moreno, Adama Traore

UKR vs SPA live: Player to watch

Ansu Fati has shown that he can play with either foot, which is a great ability. The Barcelona youngster's footballing brain was also on show in La Roja's last game and, as such, is our player to watch in the UKR vs SPA Dream11 team.

UKR vs SPA Dream11 prediction: UKR vs SPA Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - David de Gea

Defenders - Jose Gaya, Ihor Plastun, Vitaliy Mykolenk, Sergio Ramos (VC)

Midfielders - Rodri, Dani Ceballos, Roman Bezus

Forwards - Ansu Fati (C), Andriy Yarmolenko, Adama Traore

Note: The above UKR vs SPA Dream11 prediction, UKR vs SPA Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The UKR vs SPA Dream11 team and UKR vs SPA Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Spain national football team Twitter