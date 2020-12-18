Union Berlin Vs Dortmund Live Stream: Team News And How To Watch Bundesliga Match Live

Following a scintillating victory over Werder Bremen, Borussia Dortmund will square off against Union Berlin in the Bundesliga. Union Berlin, on the other hand, arrive into the game following a draw against VfB Stuttgart. Here are the Union Berlin vs Dortmund live stream details, team news, schedule, preview and other updates on the match.

How to watch Union Berlin vs Dortmund? Union Berlin vs Dortmund live stream

The Bundesliga live broadcast will not be available in India. But the Union Berlin vs Dortmund live stream will be provided on the FanCode app, while live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch the Bundesliga.

Venue: Alte Forsterei

Date: Friday, December 18, 2020 (Saturday IST)

Time: 1 AM IST (Saturday for Indian viewers)

Union Berlin vs Dortmund preview

Union Berlin will host Dortmund at their home turf after a thrilling clash against VfB Stuttgart which ended in a 2-2 draw. Union Berlin have had a mixed start to their Bundesliga campaign having notched up four victories in 12 games, racking up 18 points in all. They presently occupy the sixth spot in the Bundesliga standings.

The last time we faced Union, we were reunited with a very, very good friend 👏💛pic.twitter.com/WLGEoFYHnh — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) December 17, 2020

On the other hand, Dortmund produced a magnificent performance against Werder Bremen after an embarrassing defeat against VfB Stuttgart. The defeat saw the sacking of Lucian Favre and the subsequent appointment of Edin Terzic. Dortmund currently sit fourth in the Bundesliga standings having managed 22 points in 12 games. They trail by six points to league leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Union Berlin vs Dortmund team news

Union Berlin manager Urs Fischer will have to cope with the absence of several key players. Anthony Ujah is out of the clash due to a knee injury and will return only next year. Besides, Joel Pohjanpalo, Marcus Ingvartsen, Max Kruse and Nico Schlotterbeck are also out of the clash. Christian Gentner and Florian Hubner's availability is doubtful, while Robert Andrich is suspended.

On the other hand, Erling Haaland continues to sit out on the sidelines, with his return anticipated in January. Besides, Marcel Schmelzer is yet to retain complete fitness from a knee injury, while Thorgan Hazard has been ruled out of the fixture due to a hamstring injury.

Union Berlin vs Dortmund prediction

Dortmund are the favourites to win the clash against Union Berlin.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

