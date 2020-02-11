Manchester United To Challenge For Titles Despite Recent Struggles, Says Ed Woodward

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has high hopes from the Premier League giants. While speaking to a fan forum, Woodward has claimed that the upcoming summer transfer window will be an important opportunity for the club to rebuild their side.

"As a club and a board, we recognise that we are not yet where we want to be. It is the overwhelming priority of everyone at the club to get us back to regularly challenging for Premier League and Champions League titles" 🏆 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 10, 2020

Manchester United fans have been critical of Ed Woodward and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ed Woodward has faced severe criticism along with Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the team’s dismal performance this season. While some fans have been demanding Woodward’s resignation for his lack of concern towards the club, some even went to the extent of attacking his house. He has also been under criticism from the likes of former stars Rio Ferdinand and Robin van Persie. They have also demanded Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking.

Ed Woodward accepts Manchester United's recent struggle

However, despite claiming a summer “rebuild”, Ed Woodward made it clear that it would still be difficult for the team to win silverware. He also stated that the club is not yet in a desirable position. The club has been reeling under intense pressure from fans.

The club signed Bruno Fernandes from Primeira Liga side Sporting Lisbon this winter to fill the void created by the absence of Paul Pogba. The French midfielder has been on the sidelines due to a knee surgery. However, mere signings are not enough to bring the club back to winning ways.

Manchester United will play against Chelsea

Manchester United have slipped to the eighth spot in the Premier League after the draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Matchday 25. They have bagged 35 points in 25 games in the Premier League, winning just nine games in all. The Red Devils will next play against Chelsea on February 17 (February 18, according to IST).

