Manchester United Urged To Shell Out Money In Transfer Window After 2-0 Burnley Defeat

Struggling club Manchester United has been asked to spend big in the January transfer window to sign the right players and bring the club back on track. The Red Devils suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Burnley at Old Trafford, handing their opponent a win at the Theatre of Dreams for the first time in 58 years.

United needs to meet Sporting CP's asking price for Fernandes

While talking to a local media outlet, football pundit, Andy Goldstein said United need to meet Sporting CP's asking price for Bruno Fernandes and secure the services of four other players. United has been linked to players such as Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, Leicester City's James Maddison and Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly. Reports suggest that they are planning on making a move for Edinson Cavani as he recently handed in a transfer request at Paris Saint-German.

Goldstein said that the Red Devils need to sign players in order to finish in the top 4 this season. He said that if the club is serious about returning United back to winning ways then they need to pay up the extra five million pounds that Sporting Lisbon is asking for and added the club needs to open up their pockets for players such as Koulibaly, Grealish or Maddison.

Five strikers who could replace Marcus Rashford

Edinson Cavani has reportedly handed in a transfer request at Paris Saint Germain and is looking for a move away from the club. The Uruguay international is a proven goal scorer and would solve much of United's finishing problems. Cavani’s contract expires in the summer and PSG are demanding a princely £20 million to let the Uruguay international go in January.

Lyon's Moussa Dembele has been a source of a lot of transfer speculation since the end of last season. The former Celtic striker could be a great fit at Manchester United thanks to his pace and ability to hold the ball. Lyon is demanding £50 million for the striker.

RB Leipzig's Timo Werner needs no introduction. The German centre forward has been in sublime form this season and reportedly has a substandard £30 million release clause.

Manchester United have been linked with a host of players in the January transfer window. With the departure of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan, the Red Devils have been looking to sign a striker that fits the bill. According to recent rumours, United are keen on signing AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek.

Manchester United are interested in Krzysztof Piatek. They have contacted AC Milan in the last few weeks and asked them to be kept informed. AC Milan want to sell him for €35M or loan him with an obligation to buy. [@David_Ornstein] — Josh (@ManUnitedMedia) January 21, 2020

