Valencia Vs Sevilla Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Preview

Valencia and Sevilla face each other at the Mestalla tonight in LaLiga as both the teams aim to get back onto winning ways. The match will be played on Tuesday, December 22, with kickoff at 11:00 PM IST. Let’s have a look at Valencia vs Sevilla live stream, Valencia vs Sevilla prediction, and other match details.

Europa League winners Sevilla are currently positioned seventh in the LaLiga standings. Julen Lopetegui’s side have managed to win six of their 12 LaLiga games with 2 draws and 4 losses in their tally. With 20 points, Sevilla will see tonight’s match as an opportunity to gather some pace and get themselves higher up in the LaLiga standings.

Also Read Marcus Thuram BANNED For 5 Games For Spitting In Opponent’s Face After Heated Argument

Valencia on the other hand have registered only 15 points from 14 games. Javi Gracia’s men have win just three matches while drawing six before they prepare to host Sevilla. Their last LaLiga outing saw tonight's hosts play out a 2-2 draw against Spanish giants FC Barcelona.

Valencia vs Sevilla team news

Valencia will be without the services of Maxi Gómez and Hugo Guillamón. Goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen and forward Kevin Gameiro are also sidelined due to injuries while full-back Lato remains unavailable after testing positive for the Coronavirus.

Sergio Escudero and Tomas Vaclik are not in contention for Sevilla tonight as the duo is sidelined with injuries and muscular problems. Apart from the duo, Julen Lopetegui has an overall fit squad without any further injuries or suspensions in the team.

Also Read Barcelona Presidential Candidate Font Promises Xavi's Return Or 'free' Season Tickets

Predicted Playing 11

Valencia- Jaume Domenech, Mouctar Diakhaby, Gabriel Paulista, Denis Cheryshev, Jose Gaya, Thierry Correia, Carlos Soler, Daniel Wass, Goncalo Guedes, Jason, Manu Vallejo

Sevilla- Yassine Bono, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Jesus Navas, Marcos Acuña, Fernando, Ivan Rakitic, Joan Jordan, Lucas Ocampos, Youssef En-Nesyri, Suso

Also Read LaLiga Chief Tebas Slams Real Madrid President Perez For Supporting European Super League

How to watch Valencia vs Sevilla live in India?

There will be no live telecast of Valencia vs Sevilla in India. However, fans can still watch Valencia vs Sevilla live stream on Facebook on the official LaLiga page. Fans can also follow the Twitter handles of both teams for live scores and other match updates.

Also Read Juventus Emerge As Favourites To Sign Barcelona Target Memphis Depay: Report

Valencia vs Sevilla prediction

Valencia and Sevilla will be vouching to walk away with three crucial points at the end of the match. However, both the teams are pretty identical in terms of strength and quality and we predict a 1-1 draw as the result of tonight's Laliga clash.

Prediction: Valencia 1-1 Sevilla