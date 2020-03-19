Virgil Van Dijk A Better Defender Than Nemanja Vidic Claims French World Cup Winner

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is a better defender than former Man United defender Nemanja Vidic. This is according to former France centre back Frank Leboeuf, who made the Van Dijk vs Vidic comparison. Read on to know more about the Van Dijk vs Vidic contrast made by World Cup winner Leboeuf as fans on social media are keen to know the answer the question, 'Who is the best Premier League defender?'

Van Dijk vs Vidic: Virgil Van Dijk at Liverpool

Only two and a half seasons ago, it seemed the only roadblock that kept Liverpool from winning silverware was the absence of a top-quality defender. Having splashed £75 million to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in January 2018, Liverpool were eager to rectify the issue at the back. Ever since his arrival at Anfield, Virgil van Dijk has transformed the leaky Liverpool backline into one of the meanest defences across Europe. Virgil van Dijk played a monumental role in Liverpool lifting the Champions League title last summer. Being awarded the PFA Player of the Year in 2019, Virgil van Dijk has continued that outstanding run of form into the new season helping Liverpool to the summit of the Premier League table, 25 points ahead of 2nd placed Man City.

Van Dijk vs Vidic: Nemanja Vidic at Man United

During his eight-year spell at Man United, Nemanja Vidic won plenty of accolades which included five Premier League titles and three League Cup titles. Nemanja Vidic helped Man United to the Champions League title in 2008 and became an integral member for Sir Alex Ferguson to call upon for his defensive resilience. Born in Serbia, Nemanja Vidic displayed courageous and at times ruthless defensive displays. Due to the consistency of Nemanja Vidic in the Man United defence, he earned the reputation for being one of the best centre backs in the world alongside Rio Ferdinand.

'Who is the best Premier League defender'? Van Dijk vs Vidic, Leboeuf has his pick

The Van Dijk vs Vidic debate was not too difficult for 52-year-old Frank Leboeuf as he chose Virgil van Dijk as the player he would prefer in his team over Nemanja Vidic. Although Nemanja Vidic has a higher tally of medals when he was at Old Trafford, Leboeuf believes that the leadership qualities of Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk are what put the Dutchman ahead of the Serbian.

Frank Leboeuf: "I think van Dijk is more complete. I loved Vidic, he was a dog, and a fantastic defender. But van Dijk can lead the team and has great range of passing. I don't think Vidic was capable of that." — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) March 18, 2020

Liverpool news: Reds made to wait for title triumph

Virgil Van Dijk has played an instrumental role in Liverpool's stellar run this season. But the Liverpool news of a being awarded a Premier League title is still on hold due to the coronavirus that has suspended most sporting events all across the globe.

