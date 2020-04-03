Virgil Van Dijk Provides An Update On Liverpool Squad, Urges Fans To Be Safe Amid Lockdown

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has urged fans to remain at home amid the 'coronavirus UK' situation. The coronavirus lockdown has forced the suspension of most sporting events across the globe including the Premier League. Amidst the coronavirus UK news, Virgil van Dijk has an important message for the Liverpool faithful.

ALSO READ: Virgil Van Dijk A Better Defender Than Nemanja Vidic Claims French World Cup Winner

Liverpool two wins away from the Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool were only two wins away from winning the Premier League title until the coronavirus UK situation forced the postponement of the Premier League until April 30, at least. Premier League officials will reportedly hold a meeting on Friday to discuss the repercussions of the unprecedented situation as Liverpool remain 25 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City. Virgil van Dijk has been immense for Liverpool this campaign but the Dutchman still believes that the Reds must obey rules of the coronavirus lockdown to get past the coronavirus crisis.

ALSO READ: Virgil Van Dijk Makes BOLD Claims About Barcelona Superstar Lionel Messi On Social Media

Van Dijk message for football fans

Virgil van Djik has been following the laws of the coronavirus lockdown and staying at home in order to prevent the spread of the deadly bug. The 28-year-old has also encouraged fans to indulge and enjoy time at home with family. Van Dijk advised fans to stay safe by washing their hands regularly and keep away from social gatherings. Van Dijk also called for selfless acts from fans forcing them to think about others that could get affected in the coronavirus UK situation if deciding to step outside.

"Be patient. Do the right thing and stay home, and enjoy the moment of being together."



A message from @VirgilvDijk... — LFC USA (at 🏠) (@LFCUSA) April 2, 2020

ALSO READ: Virgil Van Dijk Names Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp As Fantasy Royal Rumble Winner

Van Dijk reiterates the importance of staying home amid Coronavirus lockdown

The Liverpool center-back insisted the primary method to get past the crisis is to stay at home. Van Dijk revealed that he missed the feeling of playing football in front of the Liverpool supporters however, he still requested fans to remain indoors and keep safe while the wait continues. Liverpool's last game before the coronavirus stopped football was the 3-2 defeat against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League that dumped the holders out of the competition.

"The most important thing is to stay safe and look after yourself, your family and the people that are close to you." ❤️



💬 @VirgilvDijk #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/jWPLztwchf — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) April 3, 2020

ALSO READ: Liverpool Fans Are Urging Virgil Van Dijk To Take Free Kicks After Seeing Him Practice