VASG Vs FRTZ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Brazilian Serie A Live Game Preview

Vasco da Gama and Fortaleza will face each other in the Brazilian Serie A group stage at Estádio São Januário, Brazil on Thursday, November 19 (Friday morning for Indian viewers) at 3:30 am IST. Here's a look at our VASG vs FRTZ Dream11 prediction, VASG vs FRTZ Dream11 team and probable VASG vs FRTZ playing 11.

VASG vs FRTZ live: VASG vs FRTZ Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the teams are not in the top half of the table. Fortaleza sit at the 13th position with six wins and a many draws. The side has lost eight games so far. Vasco da Gama, on the other hand, has six wins and nine losses.

They are just two points behind with 22 points to their name. The club won their previous fixture and will be wanting to continue the same runs in the rest of the league matches whereas Fortaleza lost their previous four encounters. They will be looking to turn their fortunes and get back to winning ways.

Also Read | Barcelona Shouldn't Have Signed Antoine Griezmann, Says Presidential Favourite Victor Font

VASG vs FRTZ Dream11 prediction: Probable VASG vs FRTZ playing 11

Vasco da Gama probable XI - Fernando, R Graca, M A Santos, Werley, L Matos, Andrey, L Gil, N Borges, G Cano, T Mango and M Benitez.

Fortaleza probable XI - F Alves, Tinga, Jackson, Paulao, Carlinhos, R D S Lopes, Felipe, Juniho, David, Bergson and Romarinho.

VASG vs FRTZ live: Top picks for VASG vs FRTZ Dream11 team

VASG vs FRTZ live: Vasco da Gama top picks

G Cano

F Bastos

VASG vs FRTZ live: Fortelza top picks

J R Silva-de-Souza

M Vazquez

Also Read | New FIFA Rules To Protect Female Players' Maternity Rights

VASG vs FRTZ Dream11 prediction: VASG vs FRTZ Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - F Miguel

Defenders - C Vinicius-II, M Alves, L Catsan

Midfielders - T Magno, F Bastos (vc), M Vazquez, J R Silve-de-Souza

Forwards - G Cano (C), Jean Meneses, D C da-Fonseca

Also Read | Mohamed Salah Slammed By Egypt Compatriot For Neglecting COVID-19 Protocols

Also Read | Everton Plotting Move For James Rodriguez's Former Real Madrid Teammate Isco: Report

Note: The above VASG vs FRTZ Dream11 prediction, VASG vs FRTZ Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The VASG vs FRTZ Dream11 team and VASG vs FRTZ Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Vasco da Gama Instagram