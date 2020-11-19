VASG Vs FRTZ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Brazilian Serie A Live Game Preview

Quick links:
Vasco da Gama and Fortaleza will face each other in the Brazilian Serie A group stage at Estádio São Januário, Brazil on Thursday, November 19 (Friday morning for Indian viewers) at 3:30 am IST. Here's a look at our VASG vs FRTZ Dream11 prediction, VASG vs FRTZ Dream11 team and probable VASG vs FRTZ playing 11.
Both the teams are not in the top half of the table. Fortaleza sit at the 13th position with six wins and a many draws. The side has lost eight games so far. Vasco da Gama, on the other hand, has six wins and nine losses.
They are just two points behind with 22 points to their name. The club won their previous fixture and will be wanting to continue the same runs in the rest of the league matches whereas Fortaleza lost their previous four encounters. They will be looking to turn their fortunes and get back to winning ways.
Vasco da Gama probable XI - Fernando, R Graca, M A Santos, Werley, L Matos, Andrey, L Gil, N Borges, G Cano, T Mango and M Benitez.
Fortaleza probable XI - F Alves, Tinga, Jackson, Paulao, Carlinhos, R D S Lopes, Felipe, Juniho, David, Bergson and Romarinho.
VASG vs FRTZ live: Vasco da Gama top picks
VASG vs FRTZ live: Fortelza top picks
Goalkeeper - F Miguel
Defenders - C Vinicius-II, M Alves, L Catsan
Midfielders - T Magno, F Bastos (vc), M Vazquez, J R Silve-de-Souza
Forwards - G Cano (C), Jean Meneses, D C da-Fonseca
Note: The above VASG vs FRTZ Dream11 prediction, VASG vs FRTZ Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The VASG vs FRTZ Dream11 team and VASG vs FRTZ Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.