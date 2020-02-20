Harsha Bhogle Hits Back At Twitter User For Criticizing Virat Kohli's Toss Record

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has been extremely unlucky with the toss. His complete lack of fortunes with the toss has become the butt of jokes on social media. The Indian skipper has been a subject of trolls for his luck with the toss. On Wednesday, a twitter user tried to mock Virat Kohli for his misfortunes with the toss and believes that India should be ready to bat first in the Wellington Test with the pitch expected to be a green top that too in overcast conditiokns.

Kohli is shit with tosses. So no guesses there. India should mentally prepare to bat first — Indian (@AmazonVat) February 19, 2020

However, cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle hit back at the Twitter user. Harsha Bhogle defended Virat Kohli by questioning how can one be 'good' at the toss.

NZ vs Ind: Harsha Bhogle defends Virat Kohli

Can anyone be "good" at the toss? https://t.co/DlkcLwrq7h — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 19, 2020

NZ vs Ind: Virat Kohli on captaincy & when to slow down

Virat Kohli said that he wants to play all the three formats for at least the next three years despite workload taking a toll on him during the media interaction ahead of the first Test against New Zealand starting from Friday. Virat Kohli, under whose leadership the Indian team are at the top of the ICC Test Rankings since October 2016, went on to say that it is not easy being captain having that intensity in the practice sessions. He said that it does take a toll on him but periodic breaks seem to work okay for him. Meanwhile, Kohli also mentioned that when his body cannot take it anymore by the time he is 34-35, he will have a different conversation at that time. Virat Kohli further added that he has no issues at all for the next two-three years.

