Wales Vs Finland Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, UEFA Nations League Game Preview

Wales will take on Finland in a final-game shootout on Wednesday, November 18, to determine which team earns promotion from League B Group 4 in the UEFA Nations League. The Matchday 6 game between Wales and Finland is scheduled to kick off at 7:45 pm local time (Thursday, 1:15 am IST) at the Cardiff City Stadium. Here's a look at the team news for the game between Wales and Finland, Wales vs Finland live stream details and our Wales vs Finland prediction ahead of the game.

Wales vs Finland prediction and match preview

Wales are at the top of their League B Group 4 standings with 13 points from five games. The hosts began the tournament wins over Finland and Bulgaria before being held to a 0-0 draw against the Republic of Ireland. Wales went on to record a couple more 1-0 wins over Bulgaria and Ireland.

In the absence of Ryan Giggs, Robert Page has taken over the responsibility to manage Wales for the time being. Wales will be aware that a draw would ensure promotion to League A.

On the other hand, Markku Kanerva's Finland have had a near-perfect campaign of their own, the only blemish being a late 1-0 defeat against Wales when the sides met in Helsinki on two months ago. Since then, Finland have won all four of their Nations League games and also beat World Champions France 2-0 in an international friendly last week.

Finland have no option but to beat Wales if they want to earn promotion to League A as they currently sit just a point behind the leaders. However, Finland have managed to beat Wales only four times in 13 previous meetings between the two sides. Based on the recent results of both teams, our Wales vs Finland prediction is a 2-2 draw.

Wales vs Finland team news, injuries and suspensions

For the hosts, Gareth Bale is likely to start in the crunch game against Finland. Rhys Norrington-Davies and Neco Williams are likely to retain their starting berths in the wing-back positions. Fortunately for Wales, they do not have any fresh injuries following the game against Ireland.

For Finland, Joel Pohjanpalo picked up an injury in the game against Bulgaria and it ruled out for the game against Wales. Teemu Pukki is likely to lead the line for the visitors. Ilmari Niskanen and Rasmus Schuller are also in contention to start.

Nations League live stream: How to watch Wales vs Finland live in India?

Fans in India can watch Wales vs Finland live stream on SonyLIV (Thursday, 1:15 am IST). Fans can also keep track of the live scores on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - FAWales, Teemu Pukki Instagram