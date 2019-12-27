The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Mason Greenwood's Belter Against Newcastle Takes Social Media By Storm; Watch Video

Football News

Manchester United showed their ruthless side in their dominant 4-1 win over Newcastle on Boxing Day. Mason Greenwood's stunner made many laud the youngster.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood continues to be the breakout star in the Premier League this season. The 18-year-old Manchester United attacker capped off another stellar performance with a stunning goal against Newcastle United on Boxing Day (December 27 IST). While the teenager continues to make headlines week in and week out, social media has apparently gone berzerk for the teenage sensation.

Also Read | Ryan Giggs Lashes Out At Anthony Martial After Everton Draw, Praises Mason Greenwood

Watch: Manchester United vs Newcastle United highlights

Premier League: Manchester United vs Newcastle United

Manchester United fell to an early goal from Newcastle's Matthew Longstaff, who has now scored against United home and away this season. Anthony Martial equalised for the Red Devils in the 24th minute before Mason Greenwood gave United the lead with a peach of a goal. 

Anthony Martial and Andreas Pereira's closing down meant Fabian Schar was pressured to release a sloppy pass. The ball went straight to Mason Greenwood, who charged towards the goal before unleashing a cannon of a strike with his left foot. The ball hammered off the underside of the crossbar before going into the back of the net.

Also Read | Mason Greenwood's Style Of Finishing Is Mark Of Top Centre-forward: Neville

Marcus Rashford added to United's goal tally before Anthony Martial scored his second to complete a dominant 4-1 victory for Manchester United. The Boxing Day victory takes Manchester United to 28 points after 19 games. Although the Red Devils are languishing at seventh in the Premier League, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be hoping his side could continue this momentum heading into the New Year.

As for Mason Greenwood, he has scored 8 goals in 26 appearances this season with 3 goals coming in the Premier League. With comparisons already drawn to United greats like Robin van Persie and Cristiano Ronaldo, the teenager might be the answer to United's attacking woes.

Also Read | Robin Van Persie Jokes About Mason Greenwood Trying To 'copy' Him, United Fans Agree Claim

Twitter reacts to Mason Greenwood stunner

Also Read | Is Mason Greenwood The New Wayne Rooney? Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Thinks So

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAMATA TO ATTEND SWEARING-IN: TMC
GD BAKSHI SLAMS SANDEEP DIKSHIT
CONG USING TACTICS ON SENA
IAF DECOMMISSIONS MIG-27
FOG DELAYS 21 DELHI-BOUND TRAINS
JAGAN CABINET DEFERS CAPITAL