Mason Greenwood's Belter Against Newcastle Takes Social Media By Storm; Watch Video

Mason Greenwood continues to be the breakout star in the Premier League this season. The 18-year-old Manchester United attacker capped off another stellar performance with a stunning goal against Newcastle United on Boxing Day (December 27 IST). While the teenager continues to make headlines week in and week out, social media has apparently gone berzerk for the teenage sensation.

Also Read | Ryan Giggs Lashes Out At Anthony Martial After Everton Draw, Praises Mason Greenwood

🎄 Vamos @ManUtd ! Now, a great Christmas for all of us! 🙏🏼 Thank you very much to all the fans, you are special. Let's celebrate this victory, you deserve that ❤️ . And we are already focused on the next challenge. 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/nxVBwAFKSL — Andreas Pereira (@andrinhopereira) December 26, 2019

Watch: Manchester United vs Newcastle United highlights

Premier League: Manchester United vs Newcastle United

Manchester United fell to an early goal from Newcastle's Matthew Longstaff, who has now scored against United home and away this season. Anthony Martial equalised for the Red Devils in the 24th minute before Mason Greenwood gave United the lead with a peach of a goal.

Anthony Martial and Andreas Pereira's closing down meant Fabian Schar was pressured to release a sloppy pass. The ball went straight to Mason Greenwood, who charged towards the goal before unleashing a cannon of a strike with his left foot. The ball hammered off the underside of the crossbar before going into the back of the net.

Also Read | Mason Greenwood's Style Of Finishing Is Mark Of Top Centre-forward: Neville

Marcus Rashford added to United's goal tally before Anthony Martial scored his second to complete a dominant 4-1 victory for Manchester United. The Boxing Day victory takes Manchester United to 28 points after 19 games. Although the Red Devils are languishing at seventh in the Premier League, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be hoping his side could continue this momentum heading into the New Year.

As for Mason Greenwood, he has scored 8 goals in 26 appearances this season with 3 goals coming in the Premier League. With comparisons already drawn to United greats like Robin van Persie and Cristiano Ronaldo, the teenager might be the answer to United's attacking woes.

Also Read | Robin Van Persie Jokes About Mason Greenwood Trying To 'copy' Him, United Fans Agree Claim

Twitter reacts to Mason Greenwood stunner

⚽️ Youngest players to score first 3 PL goals for Man Utd:

18 years, 86 days MASON GREENWOOD

18 years, 141 days Marcus Rashford

18 years, 224 days Federico Macheda

18 years, 319 days Adnan Januzaj pic.twitter.com/4YgpnMbepQ — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 26, 2019

18 year old Mason Greenwood has more goals than 72m Pepe and Lacazette combined pic.twitter.com/IxrvoQn0Tl — Reagan Tinka 🔰 (@EasyMoneySnipa6) December 26, 2019

MASON GREENWOOD!



WHAT A GOAL! pic.twitter.com/EHmXyaaDHP — United Xtra (@utdxtra) December 26, 2019

Also Read | Is Mason Greenwood The New Wayne Rooney? Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Thinks So