Toni Kroos Fires Epic Jibe At Journalist On Getting Blamed For Germany's World Cup Exit

Toni Kroos took to his official Twitter handle on Friday and fired a hilarious jibe at a journalist who blamed him for Germany’s dismal performance at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. In a video that went viral on social media, Spanish journalist Cristina Cubero can be heard blaming the 32-year-old for Germany’s exit from the tournament. Speaking on the Spanish TV Show El Chiringuito, Cubero labeled Brazilian footballer Vinicius Junior as the worst player of the World Cup and also used Kroos as an example.

However, Kroos played his last international match in July 2021 and wasn’t even a part of the World Cup squad for the 2014 champions. It is also understood that the Spanish journalist’s comments were just a lapse in concentration, and she might be aware of the player’s lengthy absence from the German national team. Nevertheless, he reacted to getting blamed for no reason and said, “I knew someone was going to blame”.

Germany's FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign

Germany had a disappointing start to their campaign at the World Cup as they lost their opening group game to Japan by 2-1. They returned with a 1-1 draw against 2010 champions Spain in the last game, before finishing the group stage with a 4-2 win over Costa Rica. This was the second straight time Germany got knocked out from the group stage of the marquee football event and they also dropped to 14th in the latest FIFA rankings, below Morocco and the USA.

Toni Kroos to decide on his Real Madrid future in February

Meanwhile, Kroos is also being linked with reports claiming that the footballer will decide on his future with Real Madrid in February. His current contract with the defending UCL champions runs out this summer. As per Marcam Kroos is expected to decide whether he will let his contract expire, retire from the sport at the top of his game or play another season at Real Madrid in February.

Kroos announced his retirement from the national team in July 2021 after making a total of 106 appearances for the team. He made his international debut back in 2010 and played every minute of the FIFA World Cup in 2014. While Germany became the World Champions that year, he remained a key member of the team since.