Watford Vs Leicester City Live Streaming, Preview, Team News, Premier League Live

In a flurry of Premier League fixtures over the weekend, Watford will welcome Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City at Vicarage Road this week. Nigel Pearson's Watford are trying to keep themselves out of the relegation zone, as the Hornets are 16th on the Premier League table. Watford have a total of 6 wins to their name, which includes the one against Liverpool, being the only side to beat Jurgen Klopp's side in the Premier League this season. Watford have 27 points to their name.

As for Brendan Rodger's Leicester City, they occupy the third spot on the Premier League table. The Foxes are riding high this season as they have displayed remarkable consistency to stay in the top four. Leicester City have a total of 53 points to their name. Jamie Vardy and co will look to grab an away win to cement their chances of qualifying for the Champions League next season. Interestingly, Vardy could also net his 100th Premier League goal in this game, making him only the 29th player to do so in the Premier League.

Premier League live: Watford vs Leicester City live streaming

Watford vs Leicester City live streaming: Watford vs Leicester City Premier League live match details

Competition: Premier League Game: Watford vs Leicester City Date and time: Saturday, June 20, 5 PM IST Venue: Vicarage Road Live telecast: Star Sports Select 1/HD Watford vs Leicester City live streaming: Disney+Hotstar

Premier League fixtures: Watford vs Leicester City live streaming

Football is BACK for the Foxes 🎉



City are in @PremierLeague action today at Vicarage Road!#WatLei — Leicester City (@LCFC) June 20, 2020

Premier League live: Watford vs Leicester City

Watford vs Leicester City live streaming: Watford squad

Ben Foster, Daniel Bachmann, Heurelho Gomes, Daryl Janmaat, Adrian Mariappa, Craig Dawson, Jose Holebas, Christian Kabasele, Adam Masina, Craig Cathcart, Kiko Femenia, Ismaila Sarr, Roberto Pereyra, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Etienne Capoue, Tom Cleverley, Will Hughes, Ignacio Pussetto, Nathaniel Chalobah, Issac Success, Domingos Quina, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Gerard Deulofeu, Troy Deeney, Andre Gray, Adalberto Penaranda, Joao Pedro Junqueira

Premier League live: Watford vs Leicester City live streaming

Watford vs Leicester City live streaming: Leicester City squad

Danny Ward, Eldin Jakupovic, Kasper Schmeichel, Ben Chilwell, Caglar Soyuncu, Christian Fuchs, James Justin, Jonny Evans, Ricardo Pereira, Ryan Bennett, Wes Morgan, Ayoze Perez, Daniel Amartey, Demarai Gray, Dennis Praet, Hamza Choudhury, Harvey Barnes, James Maddison, Marc Albrighton, Matty James, Nampalys Mendy, Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans, Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho

(Cover Image Source: Watford and Leicester City Instagram)