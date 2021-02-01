Watford Vs QPR Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Championship Game Preview

Watford will battle it out against Queens Park Rangers (QPR) in the Championship, following a goalless draw against Millwall. The match will be played on Monday, February 1, 2021 (Tuesday according to IST). Here are the Watford vs QPR live stream details, schedule, preview, team news, prediction and other details of the match.

How to watch Watford vs QPR live?

The Watford vs QPR live stream and broadcast will be not be available in India. But, the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Watford vs QPR live:

Venue: Vicarage Road

Date: Monday, February 1, 2021 (Tuesday according to IST)

Time: 1.15 AM IST

Watford vs QPR prediction and preview

Watford were held to a goalless draw by Millwall in the previous Championship clash and thus look to make amends when they take on QPR on Monday night. They have racked up three victories in the previous five games with a defeat and a draw each to their credit. On the other hand, QPR were defeated by Derby County with Colin Kazim-Richards scoring the only goal of the match, thus halting their two-game winning run.

Watford vs QPR team news: Probable XI

Watford: Daniel Bachmann, Kiko Femenía, William Troost-Ekong, Francisco Sierralta, Adam Masina, Ismaïla Sarr, Tom Cleverley, Nathaniel Chalobah, Will Hughes, Troy Deeney, Andre Gray.

QPR: Seny Dieng, Robert Dickie, Geoff Cameron, Yoann Barbet, Todd Kane, Chris Willock, Ilias Chair, Dominic Ball, Niko Hämäläinen, Lyndon Dykes, Charlie Austin.

Championship standings update

Watford have endured to a decent campaign in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League. They sit fourth in the Championship standings having racked up 47 points in 26 games. Watford have conceded defeat just once in the previous five games.

On the other hand, QPR languish at the 19th spot in the competition with 27 points in 25 games. QPR have just two victories in the previous five games, including two defeats.

Watford vs QPR prediction

Watford have endured a decent form this season and hence are the favourites to win the clash 2-1.

Note: The Watford vs QPR prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: QPR Twitter