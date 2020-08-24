Bayern Munich's Historic Treble: Number's Behind Hansi Flick's Champions League Success

Kingsley Coman fired Bayern Munich to Champions League glory on Sunday night, scoring the only goal in a tense Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Champions League win meant that Hansi Flick led the Bundesliga giants to their second treble-winning season, matching the heroics of the 2013 squad managed by Jupp Heynckes. As Bayern secured the treble in Lisbon with a manager who took charge of the side only at the halfway mark, here's a look at all the Bayern Munich records set by Hansi Flick's Bundesliga champions this season.

Bayern Munich records: Stats and numbers behind the Bayern Munich treble

11: Bayern Munich boast an incredible record in the Champions League this season, having won all their games all the way to the final. The Bundesliga champions are the first team to win all their matches in the competition en route to the title; recording 11 wins, 0 draws and 0 defeats. Hansi Flick's side are also the second Champions League winners to go unbeaten since Manchester United in 2007-08 and are the first team in the competition's history to win 11 straight games.

2: The Bayern Munich treble was the second in the Bavarian giants' history, having won their first in the 2013 season under club legend Jupp Heynckes. The Bundesliga champions became the second team to complete the treble twice, after FC Barcelona. The LaLiga giants first lifted the treble in 2009 under Pep Guardiola, before achieving the feat in 2015 under Luis Enrique.

4: Hansi Flick is the fourth German coach to achieve success in the Champions League era. Ottmar Hitzfeld first won the Champions League as Borussia Dortmund boss in 1997, before winning another as Bayern Munich boss in 2001. Jupp Heynckes won his first European Cup in 1998 and followed it up with another win 15 years later in 2013. Jurgen Klopp was the latest addition to the list, having led Liverpool to their sixth European Cup in 2019.

4: Only four managers older than Hansi Flick have lifted the Champions League title in the modern era. A 57-year-old Sir Alex Ferguson led Manchester United to treble success in 1999, before winning the Champions League again as a 66-year-old in 2008. Jupp Heynckes led Bayern Munich to European glory as a 68-year-old in 2013, while a 73-year-old Raymond Goethals led Marseille to Champions League glory in 1993.

5: Kingsley Coman is the fifth French player to score in the Champions League final after his second-half strike against Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday. Coman joins the esteemed company of Karim Benzema (2018), Zinedine Zidane (2002), Marcel Desailly (1994) and Basile Boli (1993). The 24-year-old winger's strike was also the first goal by a Frenchman against a Ligue1 outfit in the Champions League final. Coman's goal was Bayern's 500th in the competition. Only Real Madrid with 567 and Barcelona with 517 have scored more.

6: Kinglsey Coman's goal meant that Bayern Munich won their sixth European Cup and are now tied third for the most European Cups in history. Premier League champions Liverpool are also on six, having added another title to their cabinet in 2019. Only AC Milan and Real Madrid have won more European Cups, with the Italians boasting seven wins, while the LaLiga champions are way ahead with an unbelievable 13 triumphs, with the last three coming in succession under Zinedine Zidane's management.

6/7: Ligue 1 clubs have lost six of the seven Champions League finals they have appeared in after PSG's loss to Bayern on Sunday. The only exception remains Marseille, who won the title in 1993 beating AC Milan in the final. AS Monaco (2004), Reims (1956, 1959), Saint-Étienne (1976) and Marseille (1991) have previously faced defeats in Champions League finals. Furthermore, the last seven teams to feature in their first European Cup final ended up on the losing side. The last team to win its first UCL final appearance was Borussia Dortmund in 1997. Valencia (2000), Bayer Leverkusen (2002), Monaco (2004), Arsenal (2006), Chelsea (2008), Tottenham (2019) have all lost their first UCL final appearance before PSG since Dortmund's success.

15: Robert Lewandowski ended the 2019-20 season as the Champions League's top scorer with 15 goals. The Polish hitman is the first player not from Real Madrid or Barcelona since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2007-2008 for Man United to end as top scorer. He is also the first UCL top scorer from a German club. Lewandowksi's heroics meant that it is the first time a player other than Ronaldo or Lionel Messi finished as an out-and-out top scorer in a UCL season since AC Milan's Kaka in 2006-07.

25: Hansi Flick's Bayern Munich finished unbeaten in 26 matches across all competitions this year. The Bavarian giants won 25 of those fixtures and drew the other, ending the season on a German club-record 21-game winning streak in all competitions. Hansi Flick brought in a massive change in Bayern's fortunes since taking over in November and has suffered defeat only once in 36 games as Bayern boss. The 55-year-old is averaging a trophy every 12 games, having lifted the Champions League, Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal this season.

35: Bayern Munich have set a new record for a goal difference of 35, the largest in a single Champions League campaign. The Bundesliga champions broke Real Madrid's record of 31, which Los Blancos had set during the 2013-14 campaign. Bayern also scored a staggering 43 goals this season in 11 UCL games. Their tally is the second-most in a UCL campaign, bettered only by Barcelona during the 1999-00 campaign, where the Blaugrana scored 45 goals, albeit in 16 games.

🔴 55 goals

🔴 10 assists

🏆 Champions League

🏆 Bundesliga

🏆 German Cup



Phenomenal Lewandowski. #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/YjhA0XOtrj — #UCLfinal (@ChampionsLeague) August 23, 2020

55: Robert Lewandowksi ended the season with 55 goals across all competitions for Bayern Munich. The Polish striker ended the campaign as the leading goal-scorer in the Champions League, Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal. Lewandoski's tally is 16 more than the next best in Europe, with Ciro Immobile having amassed 39 goals for Lazio this season, while Cristiano Ronaldo is third with 37.

(Image Courtesy: AP)