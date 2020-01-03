Back At It! Wayne Rooney Returns To England, Made Derby Captain, Assists In 1st Appearance

Wayne Rooney returned to England to play for Championship side Derby County. The former England striker had an instant impact since he provided an assist in a 2-1 win over Barnsley.

Rooney's pin-point freekick in the first half met Jack Marriott, who poked the ball in the near post to give the home side the lead. Martyn Waghorn scored the second to secure the three points.

Derby County announced his signing only on January 1 and Rooney was made the club captain in his first game itself. After the match, Philip Cocu confirmed that he will be the permanent captain of the club.

Football fans were delighted to see Rooney playing again and even having an impact on the proceedings. They took to Twitter

Wayne Rooney vs Barnsley:



100% Crossing accuracy

57 Touches

8 Long balls

5 Duels won

3 Tackles

2 Interceptions

1 Key pass

1 Assist



A good midfield display on his return to England! pic.twitter.com/WhU9QW7IJP — UtdArena. (@utdarena) January 2, 2020

Some fella called Rooney has just made an assist for @dcfcofficial. Any relation to @WayneRooney? — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 2, 2020

I'm an out and out Arsenal fan. But I have always respected him for his spirit and his ability to always come back when you just don't expect him to. Welcome back to English football, Wayne Rooney. pic.twitter.com/aP5VfqRKHA — Arsenal Indian (@ArsenalIndian1) January 3, 2020

Rooney just returned from MLS....first game for Derby, 1Assist...and derby won.

Jesse stupid lingard...A whole year no goal no Assist.#OleOut

PS: Rooney is 33

Jesse stupid lingard 27. — Captain Wazza! (@Benluvsunited) January 3, 2020

HOW DID #Rooney DO ON HIS DEBUT?



It may not have been a vintage Rooney performance from years gone by, but the Manchester United legend showed over 90 minutes what a major asset he will be to Derby both on and away from the pitch.#DerbyCounty #charltonathletic #Rooney pic.twitter.com/CevgQDDjHk — b-Bets (@bBetsCasino) January 3, 2020

Saw Rooney play last night, and he kept on creating chances after chances. The quality still dey like water. — •||• Dαυιδ •||• (@Official_Loner) January 3, 2020

Speaking to the club's website after the match, Rooney said, "It was a good win. Barnsley are in good form and were unbeaten in five. I watched the game earlier on in the season and it is a different Barnsley to what that team was. They make it difficult for you but we should have been four up in the first half. Jack Marriott had a lot of chances and you need to take them because they are not that difficult chances."

