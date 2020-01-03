The Debate
Back At It! Wayne Rooney Returns To England, Made Derby Captain, Assists In 1st Appearance

Football News

The former Manchester United and England striker returned to English football after signing for Derby County on January 1, after which he was made captain

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Wayne

Wayne Rooney returned to England to play for Championship side Derby County. The former England striker had an instant impact since he provided an assist in a 2-1 win over Barnsley.

READ: Jurgen Klopp Downplays Unbeaten Record Of Liverpool, Says There Is Scope For Improvement

Rooney's pin-point freekick in the first half met Jack Marriott, who poked the ball in the near post to give the home side the lead. Martyn Waghorn scored the second to secure the three points.

Derby County announced his signing only on January 1 and Rooney was made the club captain in his first game itself. After the match, Philip Cocu confirmed that he will be the permanent captain of the club.

Football fans were delighted to see Rooney playing again and even having an impact on the proceedings. They took to Twitter

READ: Villa Loses Injured Pair Heaton, Wesley For Rest Of Season

Speaking to the club's website after the match, Rooney said, "It was a good win. Barnsley are in good form and were unbeaten in five. I watched the game earlier on in the season and it is a different Barnsley to what that team was. They make it difficult for you but we should have been four up in the first half. Jack Marriott had a lot of chances and you need to take them because they are not that difficult chances."

READ: Juventus FC Splash The Cash To Sign Dejan Kulusevski From Atalanta

READ: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Has The Lowest Win Percentage In Manchester United's History

Published:
