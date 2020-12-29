West Brom Vs Leeds United Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

West Bromwich Albion will square off against Leeds United at the Hawthorns on Tuesday, December 29. The Premier League Matchday 16 clash between the two teams is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM BST (11:30 PM IST). Here's a look at the West Brom vs Leeds United team news, live stream details and our prediction ahead of the mouthwatering clash.

West Brom vs Leeds United match preview

Sam Allardyce's inaugural game as West Brom manager ended in dismay with a 3-0 home defeat against Aston Villa, but the Baggies managed to salvage a vital point against defending Premier League champions Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday. West Brom are currently 19th in the Premier League standings, with eight points from 15 games.

At The Hawthorns for the final time in 2020. 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 𝗢𝗡 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗔𝗚𝗚𝗜𝗘𝗦! 🔵⚪️#WBALEE | #WBA pic.twitter.com/08WGFGwlHt — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) December 29, 2020

The Baggies have won just one game all season and suffered nine defeats in the league. West Brom will need to string together a bunch of positive results if they are to stand any chance of continuing to play in the top division next season.

On the other hand, Leeds United seem to be loving life on their return to the Premier League as they sit in 12th place with 20 points from 15 games. Marcelo Bielsa's side have played some attractive football this season and earned praise from several pundits and fans. Most recently, Leeds United recorded a 1-0 win over Burnley on Sunday.

West Brom vs Leeds United team news, injuries and suspensions

For West Brom, Jake Livermore serves the second of a three-game ban following his sending off against Aston Villa. However, Matheus Pereira will hope to earn his first start since returning from his suspension. The likes of Hal Robson-Kanu, Kyle Bartley and Conor Townsend are also expected to miss out due to injuries.

For Leeds United, centre-back Diego Llorente was expected to start against Burnely but Bielsa took no chances with the Spaniard. With Liam Cooper still ruled out, Luke Ayling is likely to partner with Pascal Struijk in the heart of Leeds United's defence on Tuesday.

West Brom vs Leeds United prediction

Sam Allardyce's team showed great character to rescue a point against Liverpool and could hurt Leeds United on the counter given that the visitors have no fear of pushing players forward. Our prediction for the game, however, is a 2-1 win for Leeds United.

🚨 Final #PL Gameweek of 2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣🚨



Will your favourite team end the year on a high?



Drop in your #GW16 predictions below. pic.twitter.com/PUvAGgVqM4 — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) December 28, 2020

Premier League live: Where to find West Brom vs Leeds United live stream in India?

For viewers in India, here is a guide on how to watch West Brom vs Leeds United live. The game between West Brom and Leeds United will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 2/HD (11:30 PM IST). The West Brom vs Leeds United live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

