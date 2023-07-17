Al-Nassr Vs Celta Vigo Live Streaming: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play In Today's Friendly?

Al-Nassr is all set to take on La Liga side Celta Vigo in a friendly match at the Estádio Algarve in Almancil, Portugal. The Saudi club kicked off their 2023-24 season with a friendly game against Alverca last week and clashed against Farense in the next friendly. Following their clash against Al-Nassr on Monday night, the Saudi Pro League team will face Benfica, PSG, and Inter Milan.

3 Things You Need To Know

Al-Nassr finished 2nd in the Saudi Pro League last year behind champions Al-Ittihad

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr earlier this year after exiting Manchester United

In his maiden season for the club, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 14 goals in 19 appearances

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play for Al-Nassr in the friendly match vs Celta Vigo?

Cristiano Ronaldo made his last appearance for Al-Nassr in May this year, during the 1-1 draw against Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League. He is yet to represent the club since then, as he did not play in the friendly games against Alverca and Farense. However, Ronaldo might be on the line to represent the club on Monday night.

The 38-year-old joined the Al-Nassr squad last week and has been seen training with his teammates in the past few days. This suggests that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will play the friendly match against the Spanish club. Here’s a look at the visuals of Ronaldo training with his clubmates.

Al-Nassr vs Celta Vigo: What do the predicted starting lineups look like?

Celta Vigo possible starting lineup: Blanco; Vazquez, Nunez, Aidoo, Mingueza; Beltran, Tapia; Perez, Cervi, Larsen; Aspas

Al-Nassr possible starting lineup: Al-Aqidi; Ronaldo, Al-Amri, Gonzalez, Lajami; Al-Sulaiheem, Al-Naji, Yahya, Al-Khaibari; Maran, Ghareeb

When will the Al-Nassr vs Celta Vigo friendly match begin?

The Al-Nassr vs Celta Vigo friendly club match will begin at 9:30 p.m. local time, 3:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. BST on Monday, July 17, and 1 a.m. IST on Tuesday, July 18.

How to watch the live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Celta Vigo friendly match?

Football fans in Portugal can watch the Al-Nassr vs Celta Vigo friendly match on Sport TV1 and on DAZN in Spain. The live-streaming details about the match in other countries are not available as of now. However, fans can get live updates about the match on their social media handles.