When Martin Jiranek Scored A Bender From Afar Against Kuban In 2012, WATCH

Football News

There have been many amazing goals scored in football over a period of time. Let us look at one such goal scored by Martin Jiranek in 2012 against Kuban.

Martin Jiranek

There have been many amazing goals scored in football. While some have been as skillful as a rabona, other goals were shot from as far as the midfield. Let us look at one such goal scored by Martin Jiranek in 2012.

Martin Jiranek scored against Kuban in Russian Premier League

It was in 2012 when Terek Grozny were playing against Kuban in the Russian Premier League. Kuban were leading with a goal, when defender Martin Jiranek (who played for Terek Grozny) did something magical. Terek Grozny received a throw-in when the ball was hit away from the post by Kuban defenders before reaching the feet of Jiranek. The defender struck the ball from the middle of the field, to see it rolling directly into the top corner of the net. It was a moment of brilliance from Jiranek that produced one of the best goals football fans could dream of witnessing.

Twitter reacted to Martin Jiranek's strike

Martin Jiranek could not win the Puskas Award for his wonder goal

Martin Jiranek, who has played for the likes of Birmingham City for a season (2010-11), secured a move to Russian Premier League side Terek Grozny in 2011. He played for a total of three seasons, making 45 appearances. The player scored only once, which turned out to be an iconic goal. However, Jiranek could not win the much acclaimed Puskas Award as a recognition of his phenomenal strike, with many criticising FIFA for the same.

Image Courtesy- Russin Premier Liga Twitter

Published:
