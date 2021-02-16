Where To Watch Champions League Live In India? UCL Live Stream Info Ahead Of Round Of 16

The Champions League live action returns on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, with the first leg of the round of 16 set to be played out. Barcelona host defending Ligue 1 champions and last season's finalists Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), while RB Leipzig will take on defending Premier League champions Liverpool. Here are the details on where to watch Champions League live in India.

Also Read | Harry Maguire suggests Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has turned referees AGAINST Man United

Where to watch Champions League live in India? Barcelona vs PSG live stream India details​​​​​​

The Sony Sports Network has been mandated as the official broadcasting partner in India. The Champions League live broadcast will be available on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD. Here are more details on the Barcelona vs PSG live stream and Leipzig vs Liverpool live stream India:

Streaming platform: Sony LIV App

Schedule: The two games will be played on Tuesday, February 16 (February 17 IST), 1.30 AM IST

Also Read | Meme fest ensues as Liverpool snatch defeat from jaws of victory against Leicester City

Barcelona vs PSG preview

Barcelona will host PSG at Camp Nou. The Catalan giants have had an upper hand in the tie, more so the last time when they overturned a first-leg 4-0 deficit to win the tie 6-1. But there have been unprecedented changes since the remontada. Neymar Jr, one of the top performers back then, is now at PSG. But he is unavailable for the clash following an injury in the French Cup last week.

Barcelona have appeared to regain their top form in LaLiga, having tumbled under manager Ronald Koeman initially. Nevertheless, the Catalan giants have displayed a dominant performance in the Champions League group stage fixtures until their 0-3 defeat against Juventus at home.

Also Read | Luis Suarez branded Liverpool and Brendan Rodgers ‘LIARS’ in texts to Steven Gerrard

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool preview

RB Leipzig will not be able to enjoy home support when they take on Liverpool. The Premier League champions were banned from visiting Germany amid the coronavirus crisis and hence the game has been shifted to the Puskas Arena in Hungary. Julian Nagelsmann's men have been in top form this season, particularly their exploits in Bundesliga being worthy of massive praise. In their previous Champions League fixture, the German giants defeated Manchester United 3-2 to knock them out.

Liverpool have had a nightmare this season with several injuries posing a deterrent in their campaign. The Reds have lost out the previous three games and are enduring a tough time on the field. In their final group stage clash, Liverpool were held 1-1 by Midtjylland and would look to make amends for the recent slump in form.

Also Read | Bayern Munich eye Mo Salah mega-transfer as Liverpool issue warning to Bundesliga giants

Image courtesy: RB Leipzig, Liverpool Twitter