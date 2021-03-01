Who Is Bartholomew Ogbeche? Mumbai City FC Star Who Helped The Team To The Top Of ISL

Mumbai City FC won the Hero ISL Winners Shield on Sunday after beating ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 in the final league game of the season. First-half goals from Mourtada Fall and Bartholomew Ogbeche were enough to secure the imperative victory for the Islanders. Netizens were then curious to know more about Ogbeche, who, at 36, grabbed headlines for his stunning display in the final league outing of the campaign despite the lack of game time for Mumbai City FC this season.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC highlights

Mumbai City FC headed into their final ISL league game of the season against ATK Mohun Bagan knowing that only a win would see them win the ISL Winners Shield. In the end, it proved to be a comfortable 2-0 win for Sergio Lobera's side, who also grabbed a spot in the AFC Champions League. Mumbai took the lead after just seven minutes as Mourtada Fall found the back of the net from a looping header.

Ogbeche was then on hand to double Mumbai City FC's lead in the 39th minute with his striker's instincts as he reacted first to head home from Ahmed Jahouh's free-kick which crashed against the crossbar. It was the Nigerian's seventh goal of the season. In the end, Mumbai held on to their two-goal lead and clinched the ISL winners title, despite staying level on points with ATK Mohun Bagan but with a superior goal difference.

Who is Bartholomew Ogbeche?

Ogbeche started off his senior career at Paris Saint-Germain in 2001 and spent four years at the Ligue 1 club, winning the French Cup in 2004. He also plied his trade at UAE side Al Jazira before moving to Spain. He played for three different Spanish clubs in four years and then moved to Greek side Kavala before signing for Egnlish outfit Middlesborough.

Ogbeche also played football in the Netherlands before joining ISL side NorthEast United in 2018. He then signed for Kerala Blasters the following year before joining Mumbai City last year. He made 11 appearances for the Nigerian national team between 2002-04 and scored three goals.

Heading into the last league game of the ISL 2020-21 season, he had scored only six goals for Mumbai City FC, a sharp dip from the 15 and 12 he had bagged in the last two seasons. However, he will now be hoping to contribute more as Mumbai continue the quest for their first ISL title.

Indian Super League semi-final: Goa vs Mumbai City live stream details

The semi-final between Goa and Mumbai will telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The Goa vs Mumbai City live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the contesting teams' social media handles and the ISL social media pages for real-time updates.

Image Credits - Mumbai City FC Instagram