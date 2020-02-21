Who Is Martin Braithwaite? Barcelona's Emergency Signing Once Played For Middlesbrough

Barcelona recently announced the arrival of 'emergency signing' of Martin Braithwaite from Leganes. Barcelona paid the £17m as part of the release clause for the striker's contract after RFEF granted them the permission to sign him up as an alternative for Ousmane Dembele, who is out of the squad for six months. Luis Suarez is also ruled out for the rest of the season and Barcelona are only left with Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati in the attack. However, losing Martin Braithwaite will come as a big blow to Leganes as the club is already fighting in the relegation zone

Barcelona emergency signing: Who is Martin Braithwaite?

The 28-year-old Danish footballer started his senior career with Esbjerg in 2009. Martin Braithwaite spent four years in the club and scored only 17 goals in 89 appearances. Martin Braithwaite enjoyed the best phase of his career in Toulouse, where he played between the year 2013-2017. Braithwaite made 136 appearances for Toulouse and scored a total of 35 goals. Martin Braithwaite also played for the English Premier League side, Middlesbrough for two years. He only scored 8 goals in 36 appearances over there. He later joined Leganes in 2019 and spent only half a season in the club before Barcelona decided to poach the player.

LaLiga: Barcelona emergency signing goes successful

It was a deal to forget for LaLiga club Leganes as they are now left without their key goalscorer, having actually no idea of who is Martin Braithwaite really. It seems to be a completely unfair and biassed transfer in which the bigger team profited and the smaller club were left without an option. Braithwaite scored a total of six goals in his 24 appearances for the club this season. His six goals make 1/3 of the club's total goals this season in the league, which is 18. Martin Braithwaite will play a third or a fourth fiddle in the Barcelona's squad but was a very key player in Getafe's squad. Barcelona's solved their player crisis but the RFEF's rules and regulations left Getafe hanging.

