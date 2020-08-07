Why Is Gareth Bale Not Playing Vs Man City? Welsh Winger's Situation In Madrid Worsens

LaLiga champions Real Madrid face off against Premier League giants Manchester City at the Etihad on Friday, August 7 (Saturday for Indian viewers). With Los Blancos having lost 2-1 at home to Pep Guardiola's men, manager Zinedine Zidane's men are up against the odds as they look to overturn their deficit and progress further in the Champions League. However, the LaLiga giants' task has been made more difficult by the unavailability of captain Sergio Ramos and Gareth Bale. While Ramos is suspended for the clash, Bale's omission has raised eyebrows among fans and neutrals.

Gareth Bale transfer: Bale and Zidane at crossroads after Real Madrid star refuses to travel to face Man City

Real Madrid announced their travelling squad for the game against Manchester City and Gareth Bale was a notable absentee in the 24-man list which also included suspended captain Sergio Ramos. When quizzed about why is Gareth Bale not playing, manager Zinedine Zidane responded by saying that the 31-year-old preferred not to play. The three-time Champions League-winning manager claimed that he enjoys a respectful relationship with the Welsh winger and all other details regarding Bale's omission remain between the two.

Gareth Bale transfer: Why is Gareth Bale not playing?

Bale and Zidane do not enjoy a very fruitful relationship and according to reports, the 31-year-old's camp has questioned his manager's disclosure. According to AFP and The Standard, the Welsh winger requested to remain in Madrid when it became clear that he would not feature in Manchester. According to reports, the former Tottenham star had trained with Madrid this week and had sought a meeting with Zidane ahead of the trip to Manchester. While Zidane did not reveal the details of the chat, it is claimed that Bale only asked to stay behind knowing that Zidane has no intention of using him at the Etihad, having not featured in any of Madrid’s last seven LaLiga matches.

Gareth Bale transfer: Gareth Bale Real Madrid contract

The Welshman's future has been a constant source of speculation in recent months but his agent Jonathan Barnett insists the winger is content to stay in the Spanish capital despite the signs suggesting an imminent exit. Los Blancos are hoping to see the back of the 31-year-old and are ready to sanction a Gareth Bale transfer in the summer. The former Tottenham star joined Real Madrid in 2013 for a then-record fee of €100 million and has won two LaLiga titles and four Champions Leagues.

The 31-year-old had reportedly agreed a £1 million-a-week move to China (€1.1m/$1.3m) last summer. According to AS, Real Madrid had initially agreed on the free transfer but later changed their mind which saw the deal fall through. Bale has a contract until 2022 at the Santiago Bernabeu and reportedly bags €20 million (£18 million) in wages.

(Image Courtesy: Gareth Bale Twitter)