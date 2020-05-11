Why Did PSG Players Mock Haaland After UCL Win? Ander Herrera Reveals What Happened

Ligue 1 champion Ander Herrera lifted the lid on why the PSG players mocked Erling Haaland following the PSG vs Dortmund game at the Parc des Princes. Having earned a crucial 2-1 advantage at the Westfalenstadion in the first leg of the Champions League last 16 tie, Dortmund were at the receiving end of a comeback against the Parisians. Adding salt to the wounds, 19-year-old Dortmund striker Erling Haaland was the butt of a joke among a number of PSG stars and Ander Herrera has now revealed the reason why they chose to mock the Norwegian teen sensation in Paris.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Collaborates With US-based Fitness Company To Help Fans Stay Fit

PSG vs Dortmund: How the match unfolded

The German side were leading 2-1 in the tie upon arriving at the French capital. However, goals from Neymar and Juan Bernat earned PSG a 2-0 win on the night and a 3-2 win on aggregate, booking their spot in the Champions League quarterfinals. Following the PSG vs Dortmund game, a number of players in the Paris camp poked fun at Dortmund's teenage forward by imitating his Zen goal celebration.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo's Training And Diet Plan That Helped Juventus Star Keep Fit In Lockdown

PSG vs Dortmund: Why did PSG mock Erling Haaland?

Erling Haaland was the key man for Dortmund when PSG visited the Westfalenstadion in the first leg of the Champions League. The Norwegian scored twice to hand his team a slender lead before the second leg. Following his goals, Haaland took to social media and posted his celebrations on Instagram.

ALSO READ: Tottenham Captain Hugo Lloris Pays Whopping £15,000 For Elite Personal Protection Dog

PSG vs Dortmund: Ander Herrera reveals the answer to why did PSG mock Erling Haaland

In a recent chat with COPE, Ander Herrera was quizzed about the 'disrespectful celebrations' of PSG players mocking Haaland. Ander Herrera however, responded by stating that it was the German club that had initially sent out a few 'unfortunate tweets' that stated PSG don't make superstars but buy them instead, following Dortmund's first-leg win. Ander Herrera further explained that this 'infuriated' Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Ander Herrera asserted that if a club is willing to dish out such comments, they should be willing to accept them as well.

ALSO READ: Gary Neville, Shearer Cast Doubt On Premier League Return Post PM Boris Johnson's Comments