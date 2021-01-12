Sheffield United Vs Newcastle Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Sheffield United will take on Newcastle on Matchday 18 of the Premier League 2020-21 season. The Sheffield United vs Newcastle match is scheduled to begin at 11:30 PM IST from the Bramall Lane, Sheffield on January 12, 2021. Here are the Sheffield United vs Newcastle live stream details, how to watch Sheffield United vs Newcastle live in India, Sheffield United vs Newcastle prediction and the Sheffield United vs Newcastle team news.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle team news: Premier League preview

Still winless in the Premier League, Sheffield United will be coming into this game on the back of a 3-2 win against Bristol Rovers in the FA Cup on Saturday. Another defeat on home soil would mark the first time that Sheffield United have lost six league games in a row on their own turf. Enda Stevens, George Baldock, Olie McBurnie and Jack Robinson will be doubtful for Sheffield for this game.

Meanwhile, Newcastle will be without Jamal Lewis and Allan Saint-Maximin who are injured. Newcastle have lost their last five games in the league but have a 4-2 head to head advantage over Sheffield, including wins in the last three meetings. Their last win came against West Brom on December 12 but they will be coming into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss against Arsenal in the FA Cup.

Premier League Standings

As of now, defending champions Liverpool are in the top spot of the Premier League points table with 33 points from 17 matches. On their heels are Manchester United and Leicester City with 33 and 32 points respectively. The coveted No. 4 spot is taken by Tottenham Hotspur. On the other end of the spectrum are our teams for this encounter - Sheffield and Newcastle.

With just 2 points from 17 games, Sheffield are in the last place on the Premier League standings and seem certain to get the boot at the end of the season unless they pull off a miracle comeback. Slightly better than them, in 15th place, are their opponents for the game - Newcastle. Newcastle have 19 points to their name courtesy of five wins, four draws and seven losses. A couple more wins will help them steer clear of the relegation zone.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle live stream details

The Sheffield United vs Newcastle game will be televised on the Stars Sports Select 1/HD channels in India. The Sheffield United vs Newcastle live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Fans can stay updated on the Sheffield United vs Newcastle live scores on the teams' websites and social media channels and the official Premier League website and social media handles.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle prediction

According to our prediction, Newcastle will win this match 1-0.

Note: The Sheffield United vs Newcastle Dream11 prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. We do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Sheffield United Twitter